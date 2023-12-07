HUR predicts uptick in Russian disinfo operations against Ukraine by year’s end

Russia has already launched a disinformation campaign against Ukraine and its military and political leaders, with the active phase of the operation expected to culminate by the end of the year, Ukrainian military intelligence spokesperson Andriy Yusov said on national television on Dec. 7.

"This disinformation campaign is definitely not being prepared by foreign media, but by the aggressor state and Russian special services, using various tools, both directly and indirectly: opinion leaders, various information networks, platforms, forums, including the media, involving experts, journalists, in particular those with a certain background in the Russian Federation," Yusov said, noting that November-December was initially planned to be the most active period for these Russian operations.

"This campaign has been going on since the beginning of November, but a wave of disinformation materials in foreign media is a matter of the near future, when important decisions about the future of Ukraine and strengthening support for our country must be made."

This disinformation, spread by non-Ukrainian media outlets, will contain information about the alleged futility of Ukrainian resistance, corruption, and attacks on members of the military and political leadership of Ukraine, HUR declared.

Recent demands from Ukrainian politicians to see detailed 2024 war plans developed by Ukraine’s General Staff are “discrediting” the country’s military leadership, Secretary of the parliamentary Defense Committee Roman Kostenko told NV Radio on Dec. 3.

Moscow is attempting to disseminate false information about a conflict between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi, to weaken the Ukrainian military and destabilize society, deputy head of the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) Andriy Kovalenko said on Dec. 4.

