HUR shows video of Ukrainian Special Forces training for and executing raid on Russian-occupied Crimea

HUR releases video of Stuhna and Brotherhood soldiers training for and executing Crimean raid

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate or HUR has released a video showing Stuhna and Brotherhood soldiers, part of the HUR's Timur special forces unit, training and then executing a daring raid on Ukraine’s Russian-occupied Crimea on jet skis.

"Motivated scouts — special units of the Main Intelligence Directorate — continue on their glorious combat path, demonstrating courage and coolness during combat missions," a Nov. 16 post from the HUR with the video reads.

The Ukrainian commando raid on Crimea was first reported in late summer, with the HUR leading the operation with the support of the Ukrainian navy.

Special forces on boats landed near the settlements of Olenivka and Mayak in western Crimea during the night of Aug. 24, the HUR’s press service reported later on Telegram. Four Russian speedboats were damaged and at least 30 enemy soldiers were killed in the daring raid.

Radio Liberty’s Krym.Realii project reported that a battle involving aviation took place in Crimea at about 5 a.m. on Aug. 24. Explosions were heard near the village of Mayak on Cape Tarkhankut. This is the location of Russian radar stations where air defense positions have been deployed.

The day before, on Aug. 23, Russian Telegram channels reported a powerful explosion in Crimea. An NV intelligence source said that Ukrainian forces had hit an air defense system near the village of Olenivka on the Tarkhankut Peninsula.

Last month the Special Forces executed another daring landing operation in Crimea, striking a blow at the Russian invaders, the HUR reported on Telegram on Oct. 4.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine