Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.15

The board of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 17th of January, with investors receiving $0.15 per share. The dividend yield will be 2.3% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Hurco Companies' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Prior to this announcement, Hurco Companies' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, EPS could fall by 4.9% if the company can't turn things around from the last few years. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 51%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Hurco Companies Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The dividend's track record has been pretty solid, but with only 9 years of history we want to see a few more years of history before making any solid conclusions. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.20 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.60. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 13% over that duration. The dividend has been growing rapidly, however with such a short payment history we can't know for sure if payment can continue to grow over the long term, so caution may be warranted.

Hurco Companies May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. However, things aren't all that rosy. Over the past five years, it looks as though Hurco Companies' EPS has declined at around 4.9% a year. A modest decline in earnings isn't great, and it makes it quite unlikely that the dividend will grow in the future unless that trend can be reversed.

In Summary

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Hurco Companies' payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Hurco Companies (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

