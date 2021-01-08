Hurco: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ Hurco Cos. (HURC) on Friday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $3.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Indianapolis-based company said it had a loss of 54 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 16 cents per share.

The manufacturer of computerized machine tools for the metal cutting industry posted revenue of $44.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $6.2 million, or 93 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $170.6 million.

Hurco shares have climbed slightly since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 11% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HURC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HURC

