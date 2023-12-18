Hurlburt Airman Staff Sgt. Andrew English named 2023 USO Airman of the Year.

HURLBURT FIELD — After displaying heroic efforts to save the lives of 15 other airmen, the USO named Special Missions Aviator Staff Sgt. Andrew English of the 4th Special Operations Squadron the 2023 USO Airmen of the Year during a ceremony at Commando Hanger on Hurlburt Field on Thursday.

"It was my honor to close out my time at the USO today by presenting the USO Service Member of the Year award to the very deserving Staff Sgt. Andrew English for his heroic acts," said Dana Cerventes, executive director of USO Florida, in a release.

The incident occurred during a training exercise at the U.S. Air Force Weapons School at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, in May.

Honoring our veterans: Veterans Tribute Tower Committee reaches goal ahead of Wreaths Across America event

During a routine training mission, English detected a fire on the flight deck of an AC-130J Ghostrider gunship shortly after takeoff. Springing into action, he grabbed a hand-operated fire extinguisher to combat the blaze. Once the fire was out, he ensured that all passengers were safe and provided them with emergency breathing devices, the release says.

English is originally from Rocky Mount, Virginia, and is currently stationed at Hurlbert Field.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: USO Honors Hurlburt Aviator with Airman of the Year Honors