Is Huron Consulting Group Inc. (HURN) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?

Hedge fund managers like David Einhorn, Dan Loeb, or Carl Icahn became billionaires through reaping large profits for their investors, which is why piggybacking their stock picks may provide us with significant returns as well. Many hedge funds, like Paul Singer’s Elliott Management, are pretty secretive, but we can still get some insights by analyzing their quarterly 13F filings. One of the most fertile grounds for large abnormal returns is hedge funds’ most popular small-cap picks, which are not so widely followed and often trade at a discount to their intrinsic value. In this article we will check out hedge fund activity in another small-cap stock: Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN).

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) shareholders have witnessed an increase in support from the world's most elite money managers of late. HURN was in 11 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of September. There were 10 hedge funds in our database with HURN positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that HURN isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

If you'd ask most investors, hedge funds are viewed as worthless, outdated investment tools of the past. While there are greater than 8,000 funds trading at the moment, Our researchers choose to focus on the top tier of this club, around 700 funds. It is estimated that this group of investors manage bulk of the smart money's total capital, and by monitoring their highest performing equity investments, Insider Monkey has determined various investment strategies that have historically outpaced Mr. Market. Insider Monkey's flagship hedge fund strategy beat the S&P 500 index by 6 percentage points per annum since its inception in May 2014 through early November 2018. We were able to generate large returns even by identifying short candidates. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 24% since February 2017 (through December 3rd) even though the market was up nearly 23% during the same period. We just shared a list of 11 short targets in our latest quarterly update.

CITADEL INVESTMENT GROUP More

We're going to go over the recent hedge fund action surrounding Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN).

Hedge fund activity in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

At the end of the third quarter, a total of 11 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 10% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 8 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in HURN heading into this year. With hedgies' sentiment swirling, there exists a select group of key hedge fund managers who were adding to their holdings substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

HURN_dec2018 More

Among these funds, Renaissance Technologies held the most valuable stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN), which was worth $7.9 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Arrowstreet Capital which amassed $5.4 million worth of shares. Moreover, D E Shaw, Millennium Management, and Citadel Investment Group were also bullish on Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.