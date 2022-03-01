Huron Township woman shot, killed; man arrested on homicide charge

Huron badge

HURON TOWNSHIP -- A 30-year-old man is in police custody following the fatal shooting of a woman at a mobile home park.

Everette Robbins, Huron Township Director of Public Safety, reported the incident occurred around 1:15 p.m. Sunday in the 27000 block of Bordeau Street in the Huron Estates Mobile Home Community.

Huron Township Police and Fire responded to the scene after receiving a 911 call regarding a shooting within the residence. First responders were on the scene within five minutes and located a 36-year-old Huron Township woman, who had suffered a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital where she ultimately was pronounced deceased.

The residence was immediately secured for several hours, and the immediate area was blocked off pending further investigation. The department's Detective Bureau and Evidence Technician Unit were immediately activated and responded to conduct a death investigation, Robbins said.

The Michigan State Police Crime Scene Investigation Unit also was contacted to assist. Robbins said the homicide was not a random act and other residents were never deemed to be in danger following the initial shooting.

Following an autopsy by the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office, the victim’s death has been ruled a homicide.

The suspect, a Huron Township resident, has been arrested on homicide charges and is currently being held in custody pending review by the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, which will determine if formal charges are filed.

“Our Detective Bureau, in partnership with patrol and command staff, has conducted a methodical and thorough investigation over the past several days and have worked non-stop to ensure no available detail was missed," Robbins said. "Every investigative tool available to us was utilized. The investigation is still ongoing and no other information will be released until a charging decision is made by the Prosecuting Attorney’s office.”

Names of the victim and suspect were not provided.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Huron Township woman shot, killed; man arrested