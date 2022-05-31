Hurricane Agatha sets May record before weakening over Mexico

Hurricane Agatha became the strongest hurricane ever recorded to come ashore in May during the eastern Pacific hurricane season. Agatha made landfall on a stretch of small beach towns and fishing villages in southern Mexico.

