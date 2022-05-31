Hurricane Agatha sets May record before weakening over Mexico

Reuters

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday he planned to meet with lawmakers in Congress about guns after the Texas elementary school shooting last week in which 19 children and two teachers were killed. "There is an awful lot of suffering," Biden said during a meeting with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in the Oval Office. Biden, who visited with families of the shooting victims in Uvalde, Texas, on Sunday, said he thought he had been to more mass shooting aftermaths than any other U.S. president.