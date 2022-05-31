Hurricane Agatha strikes Mexico as the first storm of the Pacific season
AccuWeather's Marvin Gomez breaks down the impacts of Hurricane Agatha, as well as potential tropical development in the Atlantic in the coming days.
Heavy wind and rain swept across southern Mexico on Monday, May 30, as Hurricane Agatha moved into the region.According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), the hurricane could produce winds up to 110 mph. The NHC forecasted between 10 to 16 inches of rainfall in Oaxaca, with isolated maximum amounts of 20 inches. Life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides could also occur, the NHC said.This video captured by Twitter user @El_Reno88, who said he filmed it in the beach town of Mazunte, Oaxaca, shows heavy rainfall on Monday afternoon. Credit: @El_Reno88 via Storyful
STORY: Hurricane Agatha is expected to hit the coast on Monday afternoon.Locals were seen removing boats away from the coast and protecting buildings from possible damage.Experts expect a category 2 hurricane with wind speeds ranging from 105 to 223 miles per hour, according to Oaxaca State Civil Protection.More than 80 towns are at risk of floods and landslides, Civil Protection authorities have warned.
