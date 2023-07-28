Hurricane center back to tracking 3 systems including one that doused Florida

The National Hurricane Center was back to keeping tabs on three systems with potential to form into the next tropical depression or storm including the mass of swirling rain that drenched Florida on Thursday.

Only one of the three systems, far in the Atlantic, has a medium chance to form, the NHC said in its 8 a.m. tropical outlook.

The disorganized showers and thunderstorms now off the coast of northeast Florida and Georgia are associated with a weak area of low pressure that crept in over the state Thursday prompting flood warnings in South Florida and storms all up the coast and into Central Florida.

“This system is moving north-northwestward and is forecast to move inland over northeastern Florida and eastern Georgia today, and additional development is not expected,” forecasters said.

While is has 0% chance to form now, the NHC said local heavy rainfall is still possible over northeastern Florida, eastern Georgia, and portions of eastern SouthCarolina in the next day.

The system with the biggest chance to develop is a tropical wave located about halfway between the Cape Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles.

Its shower and thunderstorm activity has increased since Thursday.

Environmental conditions are expected to be favorable for additional gradual development of this system during the next few days, and a tropical depressioncould form early next week while the system moves generally west-northwestward over the tropical Atlantic,” forecasters said.

Its projected path, though, has it remaining in the Atlantic curling to the north within a week.

The NHC gives it a 20% chance to form in the next two days, and 60% chance to form in the next seven days.

If it were to spin up into a named storm, it would become Tropical Storm Emily.

The NHC is also tracking a system in the far southwestern Caribbean near Central America with a low chance of formation.

The large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms are a mix of a tropical wave and broad area of low pressure.

“This system is forecast to move westward over Central America later today or tonight, and significant development is not anticipated. Regardless ofdevelopment, locally heavy rainfall is possible over portions of Nicaragua and Honduras during the next day or so,” the NHC said.

It gives the system a 10% chance to form in the next 48 hours.

