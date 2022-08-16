Hurricane center begins tracking a system in the Caribbean

Richard Tribou and Joe Mario Pedersen, Orlando Sentinel
·2 min read

ORLANDO, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center has been jumping around the last few days tracking short-lived systems with the potential to form into a tropical depression or storm. Late Monday, the NHC began looking at the Caribbean Sea.

As of the NHC’s 8 p.m. Eastern time tropical update, a tropical wave located in the central Caribbean is forecast to move across Central America and emerge over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico where it could develop into the season’s next named system.

“Some gradual development of this system is possible thereafter as it moves slowly to the northwest or north-northwest over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico by this weekend,” said NHC hurricane specialist Philippe Papin.

The NHC gives the system a 20% chance of formation in the next five days.

The Caribbean system follows the NHC keeping track of a broad trough of low pressure in the mid-Atlantic late Sunday, but its chances of formation dropped to 0% by Monday morning. Over the weekend, the NHC tracked a system in the Gulf of Mexico, but it failed to form into more than a spate of showers and thunderstorms that drenched southeastern Texas. Before that, a system off the African coast showed some signs of development before environmental factors snuffed its chances.

Part of the reason for what prevents tropical storm development is the dry conditions in the Atlantic. A large migration of African dust, the Saharan Air Layer, or SAL, is the main reason tropical moisture isn’t at the ideal level for development. Large dust plumes are still pushing west of Africa and into the Caribbean, preventing the Atlantic basin from becoming a hurricane nursery, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s SAL forecast shows.

Hurricane season is approaching its peak, which runs from mid-August to mid-October, with Sept. 10 recorded as the statistically most productive day of storms in the tropics.

So far, the 2022 season has seen three named storms: Alex, Bonnie and Colin. Based on historical averages, the fourth named storm of the year typically appears by Aug. 15. If a system were to emerge, it would receive the name Danielle.

Last week, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reaffirmed its preseason prediction of an above-average hurricane season with a range of 14 to 21 named storms. The NOAA expects most of those storms to emerge at the peak of the season.

Hurricane season ends on Nov. 30.

———

Recommended Stories

  • NHC watching system of low pressure east of Florida, 4 tropical waves in Atlantic basin

    Environmental conditions are unfavorable for the system east of Florida to strengthen.

  • Tropical Weather Forecast - August 15, 2022

    The Gulf Low that drenched South Texas over the weekend is not technically a tropical cyclone, but it sure was trying to look like one.

  • Tracking the Tropics | August 15, Evening Update

    ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

  • Changes could be coming to dentist offices across NC after several anesthesia-related deaths

    Currently, if a patient needs anesthesia to have a tooth pulled or for oral surgery, a dentist can administer sedation or general anesthesia and perform the procedure at the same time.

  • Tropical Weather Forecast - August 14, 2022

    The Gulf Low we've been tracking the last several days is now over land and not expect to acquire tropical cyclone status. But there is still plenty of reasons on watch it over the next two days!

  • Pensacola Beach has first leatherback nest hatch in over 20 years

    Escambia County announced Thursday that a leatherback turtle nest hatched on Pensacola Beach for the first time in 20 years.

  • Stellantis plans a profitable goodbye for combustion muscle cars

    Stellantis NV's Dodge brand plans to squeeze maximum profit from the farewell party for its petrol-burning Challenger and Charger muscle cars, which are scheduled to go out of production at the end of next year, the company said on Monday. The final run of the current Dodge muscle cars will be allocated to dealers all at once, said brand chief Tim Kuniskis to reporters. With their retro-styling and gasoline-burning six and eight-cylinder engines, the Challenger and Charger are throwbacks to Detroit muscle cars of the 1960s and 1970s.

  • Why Is Delta Airlines in Hot Water Over a Viral Tweet?

    Flying generally isn't very fun these days, but airport lounges can make it a more comfortable experience. One of the most recognizable of these lounges is the Delta Sky Club , which offers free food (which is generally considered fresher and better than what you'll find in the airport food court), free Wi-Fi and flight assistance. In 2018, the company announced it would no longer offer single-visit passes; it was generally assumed that was an effort to drive people to sign up for an annual membership or to sign up for a Delta SkyMiles credit card with American Express .

  • Cowboys make 5 cuts, including spring FA signing, to get down to 85 players

    UDFA WR Ty Fryfogle was among the Cowboys' Monday cuts with an injury designation; he could revert to IR if he goes unclaimed. | From @ToddBrock24f7

  • Israeli police kill Palestinian in east Jerusalem raid

    Israeli police shot and killed a Palestinian man on Monday, claiming he had attempted to stab officers during a raid in east Jerusalem. The officers were conducting a search for illegal weapons in the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Kafr Aqab, police said. When officers approached the home, the man, armed with a knife, tried to stab them, police alleged.

  • Don't let your pooch fool you ... puppy-dog eyes are a myth

    People find it difficult to see when their dog is sad, scientists have found, as humans struggle to decipher their facial expressions.

  • Venezuela inflation slows to 7.5% m/m in July

    Inflation in June caused worry when it topped double digits after nine months under that threshold, prompting President Nicolas Maduro's administration to implement policies to curb rising prices. Annual inflation in the year through July hit 137%, according to Reuters calculations using central bank data, the highest rate in the region. Venezuela's minimum salary is equivalent to about $22 a month.

  • Nunez red card costs Liverpool more ground in draw with Palace

    Liverpool fought back with 10 men to prevent a first Premier League defeat in front of fans at Anfield since 2017 as Darwin Nunez was sent off during a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace on Monday.

  • Better Call Saul Series Finale Recap: Did Gene Finally Face Justice?

    Better Call Saul has rested its case after six glorious seasons — and it made quite a closing statement. Monday’s series finale begins with a flashback to Season 5’s “Bagman,” with Jimmy and Mike trudging through the sweltering desert heat and finally finding a water tank to drink from. As they rest, Jimmy suggests they […]

  • South Africa's solar revolution - if you can afford it

    STORY: South Africa's regular blackouts aren't a problem for Pierre Moureau.The 68-year-old financial planner has rooftop solar panels set up at his Johannesburg home.Africa's most industrialized economy is witnessing a boom in small-scale solar installations - but only for those who can afford it."Solar is the way to go because it will free our nation. Most of our nation is actually deprived of their basic human rights and that’s to be able to do work whenever, however and for how long they want.”South Africa is in the grip of a power crisis.Debt-crippled state utility Eskom's crumbling fleet of coal-fired plants have repeatedly resulted in power cuts - known locally as load-shedding.That's prompted promises from President Cyril Ramaphosa to cut red tape in a bid to boost renewable energy.But those who can afford to are not waiting for government action.Tabi Tabi has witnessed this first hand.“Last year, March of last year we sat one month – we got 349 requests. We hadn't seen that within a year."Tabi's solar company, Granville Energy has, he says, seen a continuous increase in demand for rooftop systems over the past two years."People didn't have trust on Eskom’s ability to solve the problem, so they started looking for alternatives."In the first five months of this year alone South Africa imported solar photovoltaic panels worth 2.2 billion rand, or around $135 million, according to a Reuters analysis of customs data.Once installed they'll increase the estimated existing small-scale solar generating capacity by some 24%.That surpasses what the government has managed to procure in a decade of utility-scale solar strategy.But as with much in one of the world's most unequal societies, there is a divide.Rooftop solar remains out of reach for most poorer South Africans.Prince Mkhize works at a carwash in Johannesburg's low-income Alexandra township."We’re not that rich, you feel? You can’t just buy solar systems, then you put them on top of the roof and et cetera – the money, that’s the problem."When blackouts strike, Mkhize's jet wash and vacuum cleaner won't work, meaning he can't earn.Across a busy motorway from Alexandra is the Sandton financial district, known as "Africa's richest square mile".It's a place where people are more likely to be able to buy their way out of the blackouts.

  • Trevor Penning earns top PFF grade after yielding 5 pressures and a holding foul

    Saints rookie left tackle Trevor Penning earned a top Pro Football Focus grade after yielding 5 pressures, a sack, and a holding penalty:

  • Multiple People Reported Dead and Cars Swept Away as Severe Flooding Hits Northern Sonora

    As many as 10 people were killed by severe floods that hit Nogales, a Mexican city along the US border in far north Sonora, Mexican media reported on Monday, August 15.MVS Noticias reported two girls aged six and 11 were among those killed.Nogales’s mayor, Juan Gim, confirmed on Sunday the deaths occurred as a result of the floods.“Sadly, our city is being hit by another strong monsoon storm which, tragically, has resulted in the loss of human lives,” Gim wrote on Twitter. “My sincere condolences to the families who are suffering the loss of loved ones.”Footage by Hiram Gonzalez Machi shows floodwaters violently gushing down streets in Nogales carrying debris, including at least one vehicle. Credit: Hiram Gonzalez Machi via Storyful

  • Facts About Good Fats

    We've got answers to your questions about healthy fats and not so healthy onesBy Jennifer CookFat has been a dietary villain for decades. Because saturated fat, in particular, was found to raise ...

  • When in the MCU Timeline Is She-Hulk Set? Head Writer Sheds Some Light...

    The She-Hulk: Attorney at Law trailers have vexed some Marvel fans, given the conflicting visuals of Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner. TVLine invited head writer Jessica Gao to shed some light on when/where the Disney+ series falls within the greater MCU timeline, ahead of its premiere this Thursday, Aug. 18. Why exactly does confusion exist about […]

  • What a "megaflood" could mean for Northern California

    Could California go from a megadrought to a megaflood? New research shows it does happen, but it is even likelier to happen in the coming decades. Scientists believe the two intersect, in part, because of climate change.