Hurricane center busy tracking 4 systems with chance to develop

The Atlantic hurricane season’s next named storm could come from one of four systems with chances to develop, according to the National Hurricane Center.

In its 2 p.m. Eastern time tropical outlook Friday, chances have increased for two existing systems in the Atlantic to spin up into the season’s next tropical depression or storm while the NHC projects two more systems could form near the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico forming a sort of parade of colorful jelly bean shapes of concern in the Atlantic.

If any of the systems grow to named strength status, they could become Tropical Storm Emily with Tropical Storm Franklin, Tropical Storm Gert and Tropical Storm Harold next in line.

The system with the highest chance is the farthest away. The broad area of low pressure is a few hundred miles west of the Cape Verde Islands producing thunderstorms and showers with continued signs of organization.

“Environmental conditions appear generally favorable for additional development of this system, and a tropical depression is likely to form over the weekend while it moves toward the west-northwest or northwest at about 10 mph across the eastern tropical Atlantic,” forecasters said. “By early next week, upper-level winds over the system are forecast to increase, and further development is not expected.”

The NHC gives it 60% to form in the next two days and 70% in the next seven.

In the central tropical Atlantic is an elongated trough of low pressure about halfway between the Cape Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles in the Caribbean producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

“Environmental conditions are only marginally conducive for further development of this system, but a tropical depression could still form during the next couple of days while it moves west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph across the central tropical Atlantic,” forecasters said. “Thereafter, upper-level winds are forecast to become unfavorable for any further development.”

The NHC gives it 40% to form in the next two days and 40% in the next seven.

Late Thursday, the NHC began tracking a potential system even closer to the Caribbean expecting an area of low pressure to form over the weekend from an elongated trough of low pressure located a few hundred miles from Lesser Antilles.

“Some slow development of this system is possible over the weekend and into early next week as it moves generally west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph across the Lesser Antilles and into the northeastern Caribbean Sea,” forecasters said

The NHC gives it 10% to form in the next two days and 30% in the next seven.

The last potential system could form in the Gulf of Mexico from disturbed weather over the southeastern Bahamas that would migrate west over Florida this weekend before hitting the Gulf’s warm waters and likely become a broad area of low pressure.

“Thereafter, some slow development of this system is possible and a tropical depression could form as it moves westward and approaches the western Gulf of Mexico coastline by the middle of next week,” forecasters said.

The NHC gives 40% to form in the next seven days.

Meanwhile, in the eastern tropical Pacific, Hurricane Hilary has become a Category 4 hurricane with 145 mph sustained winds and a path that will bring it up into the southwest U.S.

As of 11 a.m. Hilary’s center was located about 360 miles south-southwest of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico headed northwest at 10 mph. It's projected to hit Baja California this weekend as a hurricane and then bring winds and rain into California and Arizona by Monday.

For the U.S., a tropical storm watch is now in effect from the California/Mexico border to the Orange/Los Angeles County Line and for Catalina Island. Mexico’s government has issued a hurricane warning for the Baja California peninsula from Punta Abreojos to Punta Eugenia, a hurricane watch for the Baja California peninsula from north of Punta Eugenia to Ensenada and a tropical storm watch for mainland Mexico from Bahia Kino northward and from Loreto northward and from north of Ensenada to the California/Mexico border.

“Heavy rainfall in association with Hilary is expected to impact the Southwestern United States through next Wednesday, peaking on Sunday and Monday,” the NHC stated. “Rainfall amounts of 3 to 6 inches, with isolated amounts of 10 inches, are expected across portions of southern California and southern Nevada, which would lead to significant and rare impacts.”

The Pacific has been busier so far this season with eight named storms, but the Atlantic could catch up soon as systems have warmer waters that could spur development.

Increased Saharan dust has continued to blow off the coast of Africa and spread out westward along the storms’ paths within the last week. That has contributed to a lull in recent storm formation. The NHC has not tracked a named storm in the Atlantic basin since July 24 when Hurricane Don dissipated.

Still, the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, which has so far seen four named storms including a lone Category 1 hurricane, is predicted to be an above-normal season, according to updated forecasts last week from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The hurricane season runs from June 1-Nov. 30, but the height of the season runs from mid-August to mid-October when waters are the warmest providing fuel for tropical formation.

The NHC’s latest forecast for the year shifted upward so it now predicts 14 to 21 named storms, of which 6 to 11 would grow to hurricane strength, and two to five of those becoming major hurricanes of Category 3 strength or higher.

