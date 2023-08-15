Hurricane center keeps tracking 2 systems with chance to become tropical

The National Hurricane Center continues to focus on two weather systems with a chance to form into the season’s next tropical depression or storm.

In its 8 a.m. tropical outlook Tuesday, the NHC said the more likely of the two has yet to venture over water, but a tropical wave is expected to move off the west coast of Africa by Tuesday night or early Wednesday into the Atlantic.

“Some slow development of this system is possible late this week or over the weekend while it moves generally west-northwestward or northwestward across the eastern Atlantic,” forecasters said.

By early next week, though, weather patterns will shift to become unfavorable for further development.

The NHC gives it a 30% chance to form in the next seven days, the same as forecasters gave it on Monday.

A system already in the Atlantic and headed toward the Caribbean has less of a chance to form, the NHC said.

By Tuesday morning, the tropical wave was located a few hundred miles west-southwest of the Cape Verde Islands producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

“Development, if any, of this system should be slow to occur while it moves westward to west-northward at about 15 mph across the tropical Atlantic through the end of the week,” forecasters said.

The NHC gives it only a 10% chance to form, down from the 20% forecast for it on Monday.

If either system were to spin up into a named storm, it could become Tropical Storm Emily.

The 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, which has so far seen four named storms, one of which grew into a Category 1 hurricane, is predicted to be an above-normal season, according to updated forecasts last week from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The hurricane season runs from June 1-Nov. 30, but the height of the season runs from mid-August to mid-October when waters are the warmest providing fuel for tropical formation.

The NHC’s latest forecast for the year shifted upward so it now predicts 14-21 named storms, of which 6-11 would grow to hurricane strength, and two to five of those becoming major hurricanes of Category 3 strength or higher.