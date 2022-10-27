Hurricane center keeps watch on Caribbean system; Bermuda system disappears

ORLANDO, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center is looking at the Southern Caribbean where a new tropical depression or storm could grow while keeping track of two more systems in the Atlantic.

As of 8 p.m. Wednesday, the NHC said an area of low pressure could form over the southeastern Caribbean Sea by the early weekend and conditions are ripe for it to see gradual development as it drifts west or west-northwest.

Chances for formation in the next five days are at 20%.

Meanwhile, odds have been dialed back for a system that moved past Bermuda overnight as showers and thunderstorms have decreased. The well-defined area of low pressure is now located 150 miles north of the island nation as it moves north into cooler waters with diminishing chances for tropical or subtropical circulation.

Odds of development have dropped to 10%, down from 70% Monday.

Also in the Atlantic, but farther south, a trough of low pressure running from near the Turks and Caicos Islands north-northeastward for several hundred miles began producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

The NHC said conditions could lead to gradual subtropical development with the system expected to meander about that part of the Atlantic Ocean approaching waters near Bermuda into the weekend.

The NHC gives it a 10% chance of formation in two days, and 30% chance of forming in the next five days.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs through Nov. 30. The season has produced 12 named systems including Hurricane Ian that struck Florida last month.

The next named storm would be Tropical Storm Lisa.