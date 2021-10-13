Hurricane center monitoring low-pressure system in the Caribbean

ORLANDO, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center is calling for rainy days over Caribbean communities Tuesday as it watches a low-pressure system with a small potential to become the next tropical depressions of the season.

The system is associated with disorganized showers and thunderstorms over Hispaniola as well as the Turks and Caicos, according to the 8 p.m. EDT update. The NHC said the wave has a 10% chance of forming in the next two to five days. The system is moving northward at about 15 mph, and strong upper-level winds are keeping its odds of developing down.

Meteorologists predict the system to come into clash with a front by the end of the week, killing its chances of development, most likely, the NHC said.

If the wave forms a system with more than 39 mph sustained winds, it would be named Tropical Storm Wanda, the last name in the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season alphabet.

Hurricane season ends Nov. 30.

____