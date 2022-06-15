Hurricane center satellites identify low pressure area, Caribbean system expected to develop this week

Joe Mario Pedersen, Orlando Sentinel
·1 min read

ORLANDO, Fla. — A small area of low pressure developed Tuesday afternoon alongside a series of disorganized showers in the Caribbean that could become the second named storm the 2022 hurricane season.

Satellite images confirmed the presence of an area of low pressure in southwestern Caribbean Sea, according to the National Hurricane Center’s 2 p.m. EDT Tuesday update. The disturbance has a 30% chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm in the next two days and a 40% chance in the next five days.

The disturbance, which was first identified Sunday evening, is forecast to slowly develop this week if it remains over water, the NHC said. It is also expected to drift near the coasts of Nicaragua and Honduras and move northwest.

If the system develops into a tropical storm, it will take on the name Bonnie.

Earlier, the first storm of the year developed into Tropical Storm Alex, which formed from the remnants of the first Pacific storm of the year Hurricane Agatha, which passed over Mexico and into the Caribbean. After, the remnants shaped into what specialists called Tropical Cyclone 1. It later pushed large flood waters through South Florida while passing through the state and developed into Alex on June 5 after TC1 moved into the western Atlantic and soon fizzled away.

