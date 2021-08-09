High chance tropical depression could form soon. Hispaniola, Puerto Rico, in path

Alex Harris
·2 min read

A disturbance that’s already visible on Barbados radar is likely to strengthen into a tropical depression, and possibly a tropical storm, in the next few days.

The National Hurricane Center’s 8 a.m. update upgraded the disturbance’s chances to a 70% chance of forming in the next two to five days, and early models suggest the storm’s path could take it over Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, Cuba and near Florida.

Forecasters said the storm was moving west-northwest at 10 to 15 mph on Monday morning, which puts it on track to reach the Lesser Antilles Monday night, Puerto Rico on Tuesday and near the Dominican Republic and Haiti by mid-week.

The hurricane center said the disturbance closes to the Antilles is likely to strengthen into a tropical depression, and possibly a tropical storm, in the next two days.

This path could prompt tropical storm watches and warnings on Monday with less lead time than usual, the hurricane center said.

Craig Setzer, chief meteorologist at CBS4, tweeted that hurricane models show the storm potentially moving northwest over several large islands in the Caribbean, “which means very high uncertainty on intensity [and] Fla impacts.”

Jim Cantore, a meteorologist with the weather channel, tweeted out early images of the disturbance showing up on Barbados radar Monday morning and reminded viewers that possible Florida impacts will be easier to understand later in the week.

“Atmospheric pitfalls await 94L, but could see whatever it becomes or doesn’t come close to FL late week into weekend,” he tweeted.

The hurricane center is also tracking another disturbance a few hundred miles east of the other one, but forecasters gave the second system a 20% chance of strengthening in the next five days and noted that development is becoming “less likely.”

Last week, NOAA revised its predictions for the 2021 hurricane season to include slightly more named storms — 15 to 21. Five named storms have already occurred. The next name on the list is Fred.

    An elephant herd that fascinated locals and people around the world by making a yearlong journey into urbanized southwest China, raiding farms and even a retirement home for food, appears finally to be headed home. Despite their entrance into villages and a close approach to the Yunnan provincial capital of Kunming, no animals or humans have been injured. The 14 Asian elephants of various sizes and ages were guided across the Yuanjiang river in Yunnan on Sunday night and a path is being opened for them to return to the nature reserve where they lived in the Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture.