Hurricane center says high-wind system in Atlantic could become tropical

ORLANDO, Fla. — After the tropics died down for a week, the National Hurricane Center began tracking an area in the Atlantic that has low chances to form into the next tropical depression next week.

As of 2 p.m., the non-tropical area of low pressure located more than 1,400 miles east of Bermuda only had limited shower activity but did have winds close to 40 mph, according to satellite wind data.

For now, forecasters said environmental conditions will mean only a limited chance to form, but as it moves west at 20-25 mph into the subtropical Atlantic into warmer waters, it could develop tropical characteristics by early next week.

Gale warnings for the high-wind system have been issued by the National Weather Service already though.

The NHC gives the system a 10% chance to form in the next two days and 20% chance in the next five days. The last named system was Tropical Storm Karl that made landfall in Mexico last weekend.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs through Nov. 30. The season has produced 12 named systems including Hurricane Ian that struck Florida last month.

