Hurricane center watching area of disturbance of East Coast

With 22 days left of the Atlantic hurricane season, the National Hurricane Center is eyeing another potential threat Monday morning near the U.S. East Coast.

The non-tropical low pressure system with storm-force winds is located a couple of hundred miles east-southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, the NHC said in its 2 a.m. update.

The low has a 20% chance of developing into a tropical depression by the end of the week, but the system is forecast to drift east-northeastward over the next several days, where it could gradually lose its frontal characteristics by mid-week in the subtropical Atlantic Ocean, the NHC said.

Models show the system could develop subtropical characteristics while it moves eastward or east-northeastward over the open waters of the central Atlantic Ocean.

If another system forms, it will pull a name from an auxiliary alphabet set up by the WMO, starting with the name Adria. Only two other seasons have had to venture into a supplemental alphabet: 2005 and 2020.

Earlier this year, WMO retired its use of the Greek alphabet to designate storms due to confusion over similar sounding letter: Eta, Theta and Iota.

The end of hurricane season is Nov. 30.

