Hurricane Olaf heading toward Mexico's Los Cabos resorts

This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Olaf on the Pacific coast of Mexico approaching the Los Cabos resort region at the tip of the Baja California Peninsula, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at 14:30 OZ (10:30am a.m. ET). (NOAA/NESDIS/STAR GOES via AP)
·1 min read

MEXICO CITY (AP) — New Hurricane Olaf was heading toward a strike on the Los Cabos resort region at the tip of Mexico's Baja California Peninsula on Thursday.

The U.S, National Hurricane Center said the area could see hurricane conditions overnight and urged people to rush preparations for the storm.

It was centered about 155 miles (250 kilometers) southeast of Cabo San Lucas Thursday morning with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph). It was advancing to the north-northwest at 7 mph (11 kph).

The Hurricane Center said Olaf is likely to strengthen as it nears the coast.

Hurricane-force winds extended as far as 35 miles (55 kilometewrs from the center and tropical storm-force winds as far as 115 miles (185 kilometers).

The Hurricane Center said tropical storm force winds were expected to start hitting the tip of the peninsula by the afternoon or evening, making preparations difficult.

It was expected to bring 3 to 6 inches (7.5 to 15 centimeters) of rain to the southern part of the peninsula, with up to 10 inches (25 centimeters) in isolated spots, creating the danger of flash floods and mudslides.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Mindy leaves Florida as quick as it came. Panhandle left with downed trees, power outages

    After making landfall in the Panhandle Wednesday evening, Tropical Storm Mindy has weakened to a depression and its center is now off the coast of Georgia.

  • Mexico activists celebrate abortion ruling as a sign of culture change

    Justices decision to decriminalise abortion was based on human rights arguments and will mean fewer criminal investigations Women in the state of Hidalgo rallying in support of legalising abortion, in June. Photograph: Reuters Activists in Mexico have hailed a supreme court decision to decriminalise abortion, saying it would stop the legal prosecution of women who terminate their pregnancies – and those reported to the authorities after suffering miscarriages. The decision, handed down unanimous

  • Military vehicle crashes, overturns on 215 Freeway in Menifee; 5 hurt

    A military vehicle crashed and overturned on the 215 Freeway in Menifee, leaving five people hospitalized, officials said.

  • COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Sept. 9

    A Tidelands Health employee who refused to comply with the hospital system’s vaccine requirement has been fired.

  • Ludlow Schools implement rapid-result COVID-19 test to keep kids in classes

    Four weeks into the new school year and coronavirus quarantines are still dominating what is, and isn't going on in school, said Jason Steffen, Ludlow Schools director of teaching and learning.

  • Tropical Storm Mindy makes landfall on Florida Panhandle

    A swath of the Florida Panhandle was under a tropical storm warning after Tropical Storm Mindy made landfall Wednesday night. The storm touched down over St. Vincent Island, about 10 miles (15 km) west southwest of Apalachicola, according to the National Hurricane Center. Mindy could cause as much as 6 inches (15 centimeters) of rainfall across the Florida Panhandle and portions of southern Georgia and South Carolina through Thursday morning, the National Hurricane Center said.

  • NJ's largest dairy farm almost destroyed in storm

    An EF3 tornado that ripped through Mullica Hill, a suburb of Philadelphia, and nearly demolished Wellacrest Farms, killed more than a dozen cows while several more remain missing days after remnants of Hurricane Ida tore through the Northeast. (Sept. 7)

  • WorldView: Powerful earthquake rocks Mexico; Deadly prison fire in Indonesia

    A 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck Mexico's southwest. Dozens of people are dead after a prison fire in Indonesia. Hong Kong arrests prominent Tiananmen vigil organizer. And at least two people are arrested in a Paris jewel heist. CBS News foreign correspodnent Ian Lee joined "CBSN AM" from London with more on these world headlines.

  • Farmers restore native grasslands as groundwater disappears

    Tim Black‘s cell phone dings, signaling the time to reverse sprinklers spitting water across a pie-shaped section of grass that will provide pasture for his cattle. For decades, the Texas Panhandle was green with cotton, corn and wheat. Wells drew a thousand gallons (3,785 liters) a minute from the seemingly bottomless Ogallala aquifer, allowing farmers to thrive despite frequent dry spells and summer heat.

  • Tropical Depression Mindy spins out to sea as Hurricane Larry's swells whip up dangerous waters

    Tropical Depression Mindy was moving out to sea while Hurricane Larry was making its presence known along Eastern Seaboard beaches.

  • Uruguay advances free trade talks with China, aims to be Mercosur 'gateway'

    MONTEVIDEO (Reuters) -Uruguay's government is pushing ahead with free trade talks with China, hoping the small South American nation can became a "gateway" for the regional Mercosur bloc in negotiations with the Asian powerhouse. Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou, who has long pushed for an agreement with China to boost exports of key products such as beef, revealed late on Tuesday that China had made a "formal proposal" to push forward the process. On Wednesday, key Uruguayan government adviser Alvaro Delgado told reporters the objective was for Uruguay to be a "gateway to Mercosur" for China.

  • Study Finds Animals Are 'Shapeshifting' Due to Rising Global Temperatures

    A study published Tuesday in the journal Trends in Ecology & Evolution found that birds and mice are experiencing changes in their beaks and ears that researchers attribute to climate change

  • Mad Max Fury Road Cars Being Sold

    Grab these rides and recreate your favorite scenes from the movie!

  • Two kids found dead in north Phoenix apartment

    Two kids found dead, mother found seriously injured in home near Cave Creek and Hatcher Road.

  • Tropical Storm Mindy dumps rain across Florida Panhandle

    Rain is pouring down on the Florida Panhandle as Tropical Storm Mindy makes its way across the state

  • South Dakota governor orders restrictions on abortion meds

    South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Tuesday issued an executive order to restrict access to abortion medication and make it clear that medicine-induced abortions fall within state law requiring an in-person consultation with a physician. Amid a nationwide push among Republicans to outlaw most abortions, Noem directed the state Department of Health to create rules that abortion-inducing drugs can only be prescribed or dispensed by a state-licensed physician after an in-person examination. Access to abortion medication has become a pressing issue after last week a Texas law took effect banning abortions once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity, usually around six weeks and before many women know they’re pregnant.

  • Afghanistan's new interior minister heads a US-designated terror group and has a $10 million US bounty on his head

    The militant group did not include any women in the interim government and has been cracking down on protests.

  • 9/11 death of basketball coach still causes pain

    Clyde Frazier, Jr. was in the South Tower of the World Trade Center on 9/11 when the plane hit the building. Frazier, an investigator for the NY State Taxation Dept. also ran a scholarship basketball program for high school girls. (Sept. 9)

  • How Law Roach Created the Venice Film Festival’s Best Fashion Moments

    The trademarked image architect talks about styling Zendaya, Anya Taylor-Joy and Tiffany Haddish for the festival.

  • SEC Warning to Coinbase Is Part of a Worrisome Trend for Crypto

    The regulator now appears to be questioning whether some of the fastest-growing parts of the crypto industry are legal at all.