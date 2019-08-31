Hurricane Dorian is churning towards Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina – Here is where and when it's due to strike

Google Crisis Map





Hurricane Dorian is forecast to hit the Bahamas and near the coasts of Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina over the weekend and early next week.

The storm is currently a Category 4 hurricane with winds reaching 145 mph.

Google projections no longer show the hurricane making landfall, but veering north to Savannah, Georgia.

Dorian's path has proved difficult to predict and the National Hurricane Center says the storm's trajectory could change.

Hurricane Dorian, a Category 4 storm east of the Bahamas as of Saturday morning, is slowly churning towards Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina, where it is expected to bring "life-threatening storm surge and devastating hurricane-force winds" early next week after it moves over the northwestern Bahamas.

Specifically, Google projections place the hurricane's path directly over the island of Great Abaco. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has issued a hurricane warning for the northwestern Bahamas, where tropical-storm-force winds are expected over the weekend.

The storm is on track to reach the islands by Sunday, bringing hurricane-force winds, up to 20 inches of rain, a "life-threatening storm surge" of 10 to 15 feet, and "large and destructive waves," according to the NHC.

Dorian is then projected to move towards Florida, nearing the state's east coast late Monday. While the forecast cone is wider as the hurricane approaches the coast, Google's Saturday morning projections no longer show landfall in Florida, veering north instead toward the coasts of Georgia and South Carolina.

Both Florida and South Carolina have declared states of emergency, with the latter declaring on Saturday in the wake of the new hurricane trajectory. The emergency state gives the governors the ability to mobilize the National Guard and state agency employeees to prepare for the storm, as well as enact anti-price gouging laws and allow for the possibility of federal aid.

NHC forecasters say the trajectory could change, however, and has proven difficult to predict this week. The Associated Press reports that a low-pressure system could pull the storm north, while a high-pressure system could push the storm closer to south Florida.

According to the NHC, Floridians should expect tropical-storm-force winds starting late Sunday. The agency's projections show the storm could make landfall with the state early next week.

The NHC projects the storm will weaken as it moves inland.

