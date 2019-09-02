Hurricane Dorian claimed its first victim, an 8-year-old boy who reportedly drowned in the Bahamas

EyeWitness News





Hurricane Dorian pummeled the Bahamas this weekend, destroying houses and creating a storm surge of up to 23 feet.

A woman reported the death of her eight-year-old grandson in the Abaco Islands in the Bahamas on Sunday. He is the first reported victim of the hurricane.

Authorities have yet to announce or confirm any deaths.

The hurricane is currently projected to head toward Savannah, Georgia, and along the coasts of the Carolinas.

An eight-year-old boy has reportedly drowned as Hurricane Dorian pummeled the Bahamas this weekend, becoming the first victim of the disaster.

Ingrid McIntosh told the local EyeWitness News channel on Sunday that her grandson, who was in the Abaco Islands, had died. She did not reveal his name.

The boy most likely drowned, McIntosh said, citing her family. Officials have yet to confirm any deaths from the hurricane.

"I'd just seen my grandson about two days ago, and my grandson told me he loved me," McIntosh said.

hurricane dorian abaco islands map More

Google Maps/Insider

The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) observed a storm surge of 18 to 23 feet over normal tide levels in some areas in Great Abaco, a region in Abaco Islands, with videos showing water appearing to reach the first floor of some residential buildings.

The boy's mother found his body while searching for her daughter who had gone missing in the hurricane, McIntosh said. The daughter remains missing.

Footage taken after the hurricane passed through the Abaco Islands showed floodwater reaching the roofs of some houses, boats overturned, and debris scattered across the ground.

Dorian is now a Category 5 storm with maximum sustained winds of 165 mph, the NHC reported 5 a.m. Monday EDT.

The hurricane is currently projected to make landfall on the Atlantic coast of Florida and head north toward Savannah, Georgia, and along the coast of the Carolinas.

However, the unpredictability of the storm means its trajectory could change, and it may not make landfall on US soil.

More than one million people in the US have been ordered to evacuate their homes. The NHC has warned of "life-threatening" floods.

Hurricane Dorian More

National Hurricane Center