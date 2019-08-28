Hurricane Dorian is heading straight for Florida

A major hurricane. "Werewolf" babies (really). And deadly vaping. It's Ashley. Here's the news you need to know Wednesday.

But first, a hypothetical question: What would Earth be like if the Amazon rainforest vanished? Humans would face dire consequences, experts say.

Dorian's now a Category 1 hurricane

Dorian strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane Wednesday as it blew through Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands and makes a beeline toward the U.S. Southeast coast by the holiday weekend. Dorian's exact path remains uncertain, but the National Hurricane Center said Wednesday that the threat of hurricane conditions in Florida is increasing: The latest track has Dorian as a Category 3 major hurricane with winds at 115 mph off eastern Florida on Sunday into Monday morning. The storm battered portions of Puerto Rico and the U.S. and British Virgin Islands on Wednesday as it passed just over and near the islands, the Weather Service said.

Dorian is forecast to become a Category 3 "major' hurricane." Here's what that means.

People gather at the coast hours before the storm enters in Patillas, Puerto Rico on, August 28, 2019. Tropical Storm Dorian bore down on Puerto Rico Wednesday as residents braced for a direct hit, the first since the island was ravaged two years ago by Hurricane Maria. More

People are vaping marijuana oil. Someone died. Hundreds are injured.

So why is the CDC staying quiet? Health officials are under fire over unclear warnings following one death and nearly 200 cases of vaping-related lung illnesses, which news reports show often involve THC, the chemical in marijuana that causes psychological effects. And though the CDC likely doesn’t know whether THC is the only culprit, the public would likely benefit if the agency warned vapers to avoid THC oil, especially from street dealers, says Boston University public health professor Michael Siegel. He says the CDC is being “unnecessarily vague” about describing the injuries as simply "vaping-related." He believes we already know enough to tell people: "Don’t vape THC oils." The CDC says they are tracing what may have triggered the vaping-related illnesses. And the vaping industry? They blame tainted THC sold by unlicensed retailers.

5 vaping facts: It's worse with THC oil but it may be safer than smoking cigarettes.

What everyone’s talking about

Prince Andrew ‘knows what he's done,’ Epstein accuser says

Virginia Giuffre, one of Jeffrey Epstein's accusers who said in a court filing she was made to sexually service Prince Andrew, commented on the British royal's recent statements about the scandal: "He knows exactly what he's done, and I hope he comes clean about it." In 2015, Giuffre accused Epstein and his employees of paying her, when she was 17, to sexually service Epstein, Andrew and others. Andrew forcefully denied her allegation at the time (though there is at least one picture of him with her). As for whether he would be indicted in the Epstein case, it isn't likely.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Andrew are driven from Crathie Kirk Church following Sunday service on Aug. 11, 2019, near Balmoral where the royals spend summer holidays. More

Britain's prime minister called in the big guns (the queen)

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II approved a request Wednesday by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to suspend Parliament, a constitutionally unusual move that makes it easier for Johnson to force through Brexit (the country's departure from the European Union). This means British parliamentarians, determined to stop the nation from leaving the EU without a formal exit deal, will have little time to do so just weeks ahead of a Brexit deadline. Johnson requested the queen "prorogue" Parliament — shut it down, essentially — on Sept. 10. Critics argue the move subverts the democratic process.