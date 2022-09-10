As Hurricane Earl barrels through the Atlantic, dangers remain on the East Coast

ABC News

A state judge in New Mexico has removed a county commissioner from office after ruling that -- because he participated in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol -- the U.S. Constitution barred him for engaging in an "insurrection." It is the first time an elected official directly associated with the attack has been disqualified from serving in public office on those grounds. New Mexico District Court Judge Francis Mathew barred Otero County commissioner and 'Cowboys for Trump' founder Couy Griffin, citing a clause in the 14th Amendment that prohibits those who have engaged in insurrection from serving -- the only time in 150 years that the provision has been used to disqualify an official and the first time that a court has ruled the events of Jan. 6 were an "insurrection."