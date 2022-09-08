Hurricane Earl continues to strengthen, with winds at 105 mph. Forecast calls for Category 4 storm

Hurricane Earl is maintaining winds of 105 mph, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

Earl is expected to become a major hurricane by Thursday morning, with winds at 130 mph. That would make it a Category 4 storm, defined as one with winds between 130 and 156 mph. A major hurricane is one with winds at least 111 mph.

While there are no expected direct impacts on the U.S. from Earl, swells generated by the hurricane are expected to reach the East Coast later today and tonight. The swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions through the weekend.

“Thankfully, Earl is going to pass over 800 miles east of the coast of North Carolina. However, hurricanes that are the size and strength of Earl can send swells outward over 1,000 miles from the storm,” said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Michael Doll.

“Swells from Earl, combined with an onshore wind, are expected to create rough surf and dangerous rip currents through the weekend,” Doll said.

A hurricane watch and a tropical storm warning have been issued for Bermuda.

Elsewhere in the north Atlantic, Danielle, the Atlantic season's first hurricane, has weakened into a post-tropical cyclone. The Hurricane has issued its last advisory on Danielle.

Also in the Atlantic are two tropical waves.

Invest 95L, located west of the Cabo Verde Islands, has a high chance of development and could become a short-lived tropical depression or storm later today.

The next name in the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season is Fiona.

Another tropical wave is expected to move off the western coast of Africa later this morning.

Environmental conditions favor development of this system but chances are currently low over the next five days.

Here's the latest update from the NHC as of 11 a.m. Sept. 8:

Hurricane Earl

Location: 230 miles south of Bermuda; 911 miles east of West Palm Beach

Maximum wind speed: 105 mph

Direction: north-northeast at 13 mph

Maximum sustained winds are near 105 mph, with higher gusts.

Additional strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and Earl is expected to become a major hurricane later today.

The hurricane is forecast to become a powerful post-tropical low by Saturday night.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles, from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 160 miles.

Post-Tropical Cyclone Danielle

Location: 715 miles north-northwest of the Azores

Maximum wind speed: 65 mph

Direction: north-northeast at 14 mph

Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 65 mph, with higher gusts.

Danielle is forecast to remain a large post-tropical cyclone over the north Atlantic for the next several days, even as its peak winds slowly decrease.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 230 miles from the center.

What's out there and where are they?

Tropical conditions 11 a.m. Sept. 8, 2022.

Tropical conditions 8 a.m. Sept. 8, 2022.

Invest 95L: An area of low pressure located almost a thousand miles west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing a concentrated area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms primarily east of its center.

Tropical wave: A tropical wave has recently emerged off the west coast of Africa this morning and is producing an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

How likely are they to strengthen?

Invest 95L: Environmental conditions appear only marginally conducive for additional development of this system, but only a small increase in organization could result in the formation of a short-lived tropical depression or storm later today while it moves westward to west-northwest at 15 to 20 mph over the central tropical Atlantic.

After that time, upper-level winds are forecast to become less conducive for development.

Formation chance through 48 hours: high, 70 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days: high, 70 percent.

Tropical wave: Environmental conditions appear conducive for some gradual development as the system moves generally west-northwestd over the eastern tropical Atlantic.

Formation chance through 48 hours: low, near 0 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days: low 30 percent.

Who is likely to be impacted?

Hurricane Earl: Although Earl's center is forecast to pass southeast of Bermuda, tropical-storm-force winds are expected on the island this afternoon through early Friday morning.

Hurricane-force winds are possible on Bermuda this evening or tonight if Earl's track shifts farther west than is currently forecast.

Earl is expected to produce rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches across Bermuda through Friday.

Swells generated by Earl are building near Bermuda and are expected to reach the U.S. East Coast later today and tonight. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions through the weekend.

Tropical Storm Danielle: AccuWeather forecasters said Danielle could head toward Ireland and the United Kingdom. However, it also could take a more southern route into western Europe, bringing needed rain.

Invest 95L, tropical wave: It's too early at this time to determine if there will be any impact to the U.S. from the tropical waves.

Forecasters urge all residents to continue monitoring the tropics and to always be prepared during what's expected to be an active hurricane season.

Colorado State University's 2-week forecast for Sept. 1-14

Colorado State University's two-week hurricane forecast for Sept. 1-14 calls for a 70% chance of near-normal activity, a 25% chance of above-normal activity and a 5% chance of below-normal activity.

When is the Atlantic hurricane season?

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.

When is the peak of hurricane season?

Hurricane season's ultimate peak is Sept. 10 but the season goes through Nov. 30. Credit: NOAA

Although the season has gotten off to a quiet start, the peak of the season is Sept. 10, with the most activity happening between mid-August and mid-October, according to the Hurricane Center.

Tropical forecast next five days

See the National Hurricane Center's five-day graphical tropical weather outlook below.

Excessive rainfall forecast

What's out there?

Systems currently being monitored by the National Hurricane Center.

What's next?

