Hurricane Elsa is downgraded to a tropical storm. What could South Florida expect now?

Simone Jasper
·3 min read

Tropical Storm Elsa was downgraded from a Category 1 hurricane on Saturday, but could still bring flooding, powerful winds and other potential dangers to the Caribbean and Florida as it moves to the northwest.

A tropical storm watch is in effect from Craig Key to the Dry Tortugas as potential impacts could reach the Florida Keys by Sunday night or Monday, forecasters said.

The tropical storm warning and watch for the Dominican Republic has been discontinued.

The difference between a tropical storm and a Category 1 hurricane can be slight. A tropical storm packs maximum sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph and turns into a hurricane when the wind speeds reach 74 mph.

So, as the Sunshine State prepares for possible tropical storm conditions, what could happen? Here’s what forecasters say to expect from a tropical storm.

Forecast path for Tropical Storm Elsa, as of the 11 p.m. advisory.
Forecast path for Tropical Storm Elsa, as of the 11 p.m. advisory.

What conditions could you see?

They might fall short of hurricane status, but tropical storms can create plenty of potential hazards to people and their homes.

If tropical storm winds are up to 60 mph, some homes could see damage to their roofs and siding. There’s also a potential that trees could snap, electrical wires could fall and loose objects could move through the air, the National Weather Service said.

In higher tropical storm winds, there’s an additional risk that more houses are damaged, including mobile homes that aren’t well-anchored or have poor construction, forecasters said.

Tropical cyclones — which include tropical storms — sometimes can bring more than 6 inches of heavy rainfall, creating a risk for damaging floods.

“Rainfall amounts are not directly related to the strength of tropical cyclones but rather to the speed and size of the storm, as well as the geography of the area,” NOAA said. “Slower moving and larger storms produce more rainfall.”

Also during tropical weather, forecasters said there’s a potential for rip currents. The channels of water can pull swimmers offshore, making for dangerous beach conditions.

What could happen in Florida?

As of 11 p.m. Saturday, Elsa was about 175 miles south east southeast of Montego Bay, Jamaica and about 205 miles southeast of Cabo Cruz. Its movement had slowed to 17 mph, with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph.

Over the weekend, the storm could impact parts of the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Cuba and the Cayman Islands, The Miami Herald reported.

Forecasters said “gradual weakening is forecast on Sunday and Monday when Elsa is expected to be near or over Cuba.”

By Monday, Elsa could start to impact South Florida, where potential threats loom.

“While there is a risk of wind, surge, tornado, & rain impacts across south Florida, it’s too early to determine specifics,” the National Weather Service’s Miami office said Saturday afternoon.

In the southern part of the state, areas along the Atlantic Coast could see more than 1 foot of storm surge while totals could exceed 3 feet along the Gulf Coast. Damage to buildings and other structures is possible in places experiencing surge, forecasters said as of 11 a.m. Saturday.

Across the region, flooding could overflow ponds and push water into buildings.

There’s also the risk of isolated tornadoes and strong winds, which can damage homes and leave roads covered in debris, according to the National Weather Service.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Tropical Storm Elsa heads for Haiti, Cuba, Jamaica and Florida. Storm watch in the Keys

    Hurricane Elsa lost wind speed Saturday morning, dropping to Tropical Storm Elsa and staying there as Haiti and the Dominican Republic prepared for impact and the Florida Keys went under tropical storm watch from Craig Key to the Dry Tortugas.

  • 3 dead as Elsa speeds through Caribbean, aims for Cuba

    PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Tropical Storm Elsa battered the southern coasts of Haiti and the Dominican Republic on Saturday, downing trees and blowing off roofs as it sped through the Caribbean, killing at least three people. It had maximum sustained winds of 70 mph (110 kph) as the tropical storm, which had been a Category 1 hurricane earlier on Saturday, weakened in its approach to Hispaniola and Cuba, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

  • Tropical Storm Elsa maintains its strength and speed as cone moves farther away from South Florida

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Tropical Storm Elsa continued a march in Florida’s direction Saturday afternoon, with winds that could reach South Florida as early as Sunday night, according to the National Hurricane Center. Elsa weakened to tropical storm status Saturday morning, its wind speed falling to 70 mph as it started to rough up Haiti and the Dominican Republic. However, continuing a trend ...

  • Hurricane Elsa path: Where will storm hit and will it reach Florida?

    Elsa became the first hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic season on Friday

  • Ron DeSantis: is the Trump-aligned Florida governor plotting a White House run?

    The fast-rising Republican is topping polls and raising millions of dollars – but what if the former president wants his job back? DeSantis in Miami early in June. All the signs are that any DeSantis presidency would push a fresh, hard-right Trumpian agenda, only without Trump in office. Photograph: Joe Raedle/Getty Images Florida has seen a different side of Ron DeSantis these last 10 days. At the forefront of the state’s response to the Miami condo collapse, and now marshaling operations as Hu

  • Elsa becomes first hurricane of 2021 Atlantic season

    As travelers gear up for the July 4 holiday weekend, Elsa went from a tropical storm Thursday to a category 1 hurricane Friday. CBS Miami chief meteorologist Craig Setzer spoke to CBSN's Tanya Rivero about the growing storm.

  • Hurricane Elsa moving quickly through Caribbean

    After hitting the Lesser Antilles, Hurricane Else remains a Cat. 1 and is moving swiftly toward Cuba. Not expected to strengthen as it moves through rugged terrain.

  • Florida governor issues state of emergency as storm approaches

    The tropical storm is predicted to hit the Florida Keys early next week.

  • Hurricane Elsa batters Barbados, St. Vincent

    Hurricane Elsa pounded the Caribbean island of Barbados on Friday, ripping roofs off of homes, toppling trees and cutting power for many of its residents.Elsa later battered neighboring St. Vincent, as it tears through the Caribbean, packing maximum winds of 85 miles per hour, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.Heavy rains sparked major flooding across many areas, prompting St. Vincent's water and sewage authority to cut water supply as a precaution for potential mudflows.Meanwhile government officials in Barbados urged residents to shelter in place and only leave their homes if the structures were damaged.Emergency services were unable to reach people, but there were no reports of injuries or deaths as of Friday.Weather officials expect little change in Elsa's strength in the coming days.Its storm surge is expected to raise water levels by as much as 1 to 4 feet above normal tide levels in some areas.The National Hurricane Center says hurricane conditions are expected in Haiti and possibly in the Dominican Republic and Jamaica later this weekend.

  • Tropical Storm Elsa maintains its strength and speed, South Florida remains outside the cone

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Tropical Storm Elsa continued blazing a path in Florida’s direction Saturday afternoon, with winds that could reach South Florida as early as Sunday night, according to the National Hurricane Center. Elsa weakened to tropical storm status Saturday morning, its wind speed falling to 70 mph as it started to rough up Haiti and the Dominican Republic. However, continuing a ...

  • Tropical Storm Elsa nears Cuba amid fears of flooding

    Cuba prepared to evacuate people along the island’s southern region on Sunday amid fears that Tropical Storm Elsa could unleash heavy flooding after battering several Caribbean islands, killing at least three people. Elsa was located about 175 miles (280 kilometers) east-southeast of Montego Bay, Jamaica, and was speeding west-northwest at 17 mph (28 kph). It had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph (100 kph), according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

  • Tropical Storm Elsa may bring rain, flooding to NC. Here’s what you need to know.

    The storm was passing over Haiti and the Dominican Republic on Saturday, with movement along the southeastern U.S. coast expected in the coming days.

  • Elsa tracks through the Caribbean as a tropical storm

    Elsa has passed Barbados and heads for Dominican and Cuba as a tropical storm. Keeping an eye on how it will act once reaching the Gulf of Mexico

  • Demolition crews move in at condo tower amid storm fears

    Rescue crews made way for demolition teams at the site of a collapsed South Florida condo building as officials shifted their focus to bringing down the unstable remainder of the structure ahead of a tropical storm. The search and rescue mission was suspended Saturday afternoon so workers could begin the precarious business of boring holes to hold explosives in the concrete of the still-standing portion of the Champlain Towers South tower in Surfside, Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah told relatives awaiting word on missing loved ones. Jadallah said the suspension was a necessary safety measure because the drilling could cause the structure to fail.

  • Elsa strengthens to first Atlantic hurricane of 2021

    CBS New York chief weathercaster Lonnie Quinn has the July 4 weekend forecast and what to expect from Hurricane Elsa.

  • Tropical Storm Elsa slams through Haiti and Dominican Republic

    This deadly storm with heavy wind and rain is now on its way toward Cuba and the Florida Keys.

  • Elsa downgraded to tropical storm; Florida in path early next week

    Hurricane Elsa, the first hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic storm season, was downgraded to a tropical storm and on track to impact Florida next week.

  • Tropical Storm Elsa moves through Caribbean, sets sights on US coastline this week

    Tropical Storm Elsa is now 85 miles east of Kingston, Jamaica, and 185 miles southeast of Cabo Cruz, Cuba, as it moves west-northwest at 14 mph with current sustained winds at 65 mph. A tropical storm warning is in effect for parts of Haiti, Jamaica and parts of Cuba and a tropical storm watch is in effect for parts of Cuba and the Florida Keys. On the forecast track, Elsa will move away from the southern portion of Haiti during the next couple of hours and move toward Jamaica and portions of eastern Cuba later this morning.

  • Three dead as Elsa speeds through Caribbean, aims for Cuba

    Tropical Storm Elsa battered the southern coasts of Haiti and the Dominican Republic on Saturday, downing trees and blowing off roofs as it sped through the Caribbean, killing at least three people.

  • Trump Visits Florida to Whine About Arrests of Jan. 6 Rioters Amid Surfside Recovery Efforts

    Joe Raedle/GettyDonald Trump held a rally Saturday night in Sarasota, Florida, where he revived his long-running list of grievances about Joe Biden’s “atrocious” administration and appeared to voice support for Jan. 6 Capitol rioters.“The radical Left, thanks to a rigged and dishonest election, now controls the U.S. government,” he complained, continuing to propagate the lie that he won the 2020 presidential election. He also called New York prosecutors “fascist and authoritarian” for charging h