Hurricane fallout creates financial ruin for Puerto Rico's seniors with reverse mortgages

Lee una historia en español: Por el Centro de Periodismo Investigativo

SAN JUAN – Reverse mortgages are failing at nearly double the U.S. national average in Puerto Rico, a problem magnified on the island by sliding property values, lenders’ responses after natural disasters and unique challenges ranging from spotty mail service to the lack of some loan materials in Spanish.

Across the United States, the loans – which allow seniors to draw down equity in their homes – are falling into default at unprecedented rates a decade after the onset of the Great Recession, when brokers wrote the most loans in the program’s history.

An analysis by USA TODAY and the Centro de Periodismo Investigativo found waves of reverse mortgages headed to foreclosure in Puerto Rico for reasons other than death, the natural way the loans are supposed to end. Almost one in four reverse mortgage loans failed from 2014 to 2018 over technical snags, according to the Government Accountability Office.

Totals from 2019 compiled by the island's office for financial institutions suggests an even greater share: 80% of the last year's reverse mortgage foreclosures in 2019 were the result of tax defaults, insurance issues or occupancy problems.

Across the U.S., about one in seven loans met the same fate during those years, the USA TODAY analysis found. The work was done in partnership with Grand Valley State University in Michigan with support from the McGraw Center for Business Journalism and the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.

Each of the 1,617 foreclosures last year, and hundreds before them, represents a reverse mortgage loan that did not deliver on its original promise of stable housing as seniors age.

Nearly 70% of homes in Puerto Rico are occupied by their owners – far above the U.S. national average – creating a large potential market for reverse mortgages. In some parts of the island, including communities ringing San Juan, loan brokers wrote new loans at four times the rate of the entire U.S.

San Juan-based Moneyhouse dominated the reverse mortgage market there since 2007 and wrote nearly 4,300 of the island’s 10,800 loans through the end of last year. The company used a popular salsa singer for radio and television ads that entice seniors with the prospect of staving off monthly payments to better enjoy their retirement.

After seeing one of those TV spots featuring his favorite singer, José Sajiún Soto, 82, took out a reverse mortgage in 2013 for his home in San Juan’s Las Monjas neighborhood. Today, he regrets it, and he acknowledges he didn’t read all the fine print.

Moneyhouse has built years of local trust with customers, but, like other lenders, it sells its loans in the secondary market to U.S.-based servicers.

Soto’s daughter, Ramona, says she routinely has to help her father deal with paperwork with the loan’s current Michigan-based servicer, Celink, that arrive in a jumble of English and Spanish threatening default for failure to pay homeowners insurance. Celink did not respond to a request for comment.

“They have said like 20 times that something was not paid and I would send them back evidence that it was paid and a copy of the check,” Ramona Soto said. “It is a problem that they don’t have an office here.”

Some loans issued by Moneyhouse to Puerto Rico residents included extra service charges significantly higher than in other parts of the country, too, according to an analysis of 2008 and 2009 federal loan data. Those fees were discontinued by the bank and others as lenders and servicers became more efficient, a bank spokesman said.

Company president and CEO David Levis defended the loans as “a godsend” for seniors who didn’t have enough Social Security or pension income to cover their bills.

Vea este video en español: Compártalo en Twitter y Facebook

But seniors on the island face unique challenges, said Tara Twomey, an attorney with the National Consumer Law Center who trains attorneys there on defending clients against foreclosure. A reverse mortgage failure can begin with something as basic as the island’s postal delivery, which in some areas relies on building names instead of traditional addresses.