Hurricane Fiona heads to Canada as Florida watches Harmine

·2 min read

Hurricane Fiona pummelled Bermuda with heavy rains and winds early on Friday, on its way up to Canada's Atlantic coast.

Officials in Canada have urged residents in the country's eastern provinces to prepare for coastal flooding and power outages.

Fiona is expected to hit Canada's shores by Saturday morning.

Florida also faces a hurricane threat after a separate tropical cyclone formed in the Caribbean Sea.

Tropical Depression Nine is in its early stages and is moving on a path that could bring it to Florida next week as Hurricane Hermine, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Hurricane Fiona, now a Category 3 storm, had already wreaked havoc on Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic earlier this week, and many are still left with no power or running water.

Five people have died across the Caribbean: one in Guadeloupe, two in Puerto Rico and two in the Dominican Republic.

In Bermuda, Hurricane Fiona forced schools and offices to close.

Workers remove fallen trees from the highway after Hurricane Fiona in the Dominican Republic.
Workers remove fallen trees from the highway in the northeast of the Dominican Republic after Hurricane Fiona on 21 September

The National Hurricane Center has said Fiona's maximum sustained winds could hit 130 mph (215 kph).

Canadian officials and meteorologists are urging residents to brace themselves for the storm's impact as it reaches the Atlantic provinces of Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland.

The region could receive up to six to 10 inches of rain, increasing the risk of flash flooding.

Shelters have been prepared in Halifax and Cape Breton in Nova Scotia for people to take cover ahead of the storm.

"Every Nova Scotian should be preparing," said John Lohr, the minister responsible for emergency preparedness in the province, in a Thursday press conference.

Mr Lohr added the storm may be "very dangerous".

"The storm is expected to bring severe and damaging wind gusts, very high waves, and coastal storm surges, intense and dangerous rainfall rates and prolonged power outages," Mr Lohr said.

Severe hurricanes in Canada are rare, as storms lose their energy once they hit colder waters in the north and become post-tropical instead. But pressure in the region is predicted to be historically low as Hurricane Fiona hits, making way for a heavier storm.

Nova Scotia was last battered by a tropical cyclone in 2003 with Hurricane Juan, a Category 2 storm that killed two people and heavily damaged structures and vegetation.

Recommended Stories

  • After Hurricane Fiona, will Puerto Rico ever become a state or an independent nation?

    Power failures and a lack of running water in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona put a new spotlight on the U.S. territory's government status.

  • Hurricane Fiona bearing down on Bermuda before heading for Atlantic Canada

    Bermuda is bracing for Fiona, but powerful winds from the storm may pose even more of a problem in Nova Scotia and Newfoundland.

  • Hurricane Fiona targets Canada after hitting Bermuda with heavy rains

    Hurricane Fiona hammered Bermuda with heavy rains early Friday as the now-Category 3 storm marched toward northeastern Canada.

  • Satellite images show Puerto Rico destruction

    STORY: Satellite images provided by Maxar showed various damaged bridges in Puerto Rico, where Hurricane Fiona hit as a Category 1 hurricane on Sunday (September 18). Large parts of the island was flooded, with some 40% of the island's 3.3 million residents without water and 75% without power.Puerto Rico suffered from the devastating Hurricane Maria five years ago, in 2017. The Category 4 storm killed 3,000 people and left the entire island without power for a week.U.S. President Joe Biden approved a disaster declaration on Wednesday for the island, which makes federal funding available for people affected by the storm. The hurricane is expected to strengthen as it moves north toward Bermuda.

  • Hurricane Fiona reaches Category 4 as it barrels towards Bermuda

    The storm could be one of the strongest-ever to hit Atlantic Canada as it continues north

  • Gene Frenette: With QB Richardson off his game, Vols have great chance to stop Gators' torture

    Florida Gators facing must win at Tennessee to avoid middle-of-pack status in SEC East, plus Jaguars nuggets, pigskin forecast.

  • Bermuda braces for Hurricane Fiona

    Government leaders and utility officials are urging people in Bermuda to prepare for the likelihood of powerful wind gusts and coastal flooding.

  • Hurricane Fiona intensifies to Category 4 as the storm moves towards Bermuda

    Hurricane Fiona has strengthened into a Category 4 storm as it travels towards Bermuda.

  • Why Are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Leaving the U.K. So Abruptly?

    They were across the pond for two weeks.

  • Pakistani family finally returns home after floods

    STORY: Pakistani farmer Mumtaz Ali and his family are finally returning to what is left of their flooded-ravaged home.They haven't been back in weeks, having been forced to flee when the deadly deluge hit. As he unloaded his belongings from a tractor, Ali told Reuters he still had to wade through ankle-deep waters to get to his property.“When the flood waters approached, we left the village and found a place to live near a dyke. Our life was miserable in a make-shift tent there. There was a lot of traffic that caused so much disturbance, which we villagers are not used to. But, thank God, we returned home after the water receded, about a month later. Our houses were destroyed as you can see. But this is a blessing of Allah, that my family and I can return home.”Ali lives in the Taj Mohammad village in Sindh, the province hardest-hit by the disaster.In total, the floods have so far killed almost 1,600 people.The national disaster agency said earlier this month that about 637,000 displaced people were being housed in tent villages. Adding that the raging waters had swept away 1.6 million houses, over 3,500 miles of road and railway, and inundated over two million acres of farmland. The cost of the damage is estimated to be around $30 billion.Though glad to be home, Ali fears the cracked walls of his damaged house could cave in at anytime.Finding a source of income is also a worry - though he did manage to save his livestock from the floods.“It is Allah who gives sustenance. I will sell my cows to earn a living. We are farmers. We don’t know when the farming will start. You can see how much water is still there. For God’s sake, someone tell the government to flush this water out so that we can return to work to earn a living for our children.”Authorities say the stagnant floodwaters could take up to six months to recede.U.N. agencies have begun work to assess the South Asian nation's reconstruction needs, after it received nearly 190% more rain than its usual 30-year average in July and August.

  • Hurricane watch in effect for Bermuda as Category 4 Hurricane Fiona nears island

    Hurricane watch in effect for Bermuda as Category 4 Hurricane Fiona nears island

  • Hurricane Fiona heads towards Canada after decimating Puerto Rico

    Bermuda residents prepare for Hurricane Fiona as it leaves behind a wrecked Puerto Rico and heads north towards Canada.

  • 'Heavy lifting' needed to overcome opposition to permitting bill -Manchin

    U.S. Senator Joe Manchin on Friday warned that bipartisan opposition to his bill to overhaul energy permitting could derail his plan to attach it to temporary spending legislation and pass it by the end of the month. The West Virginia Democrat will likely need 10 Republicans for the permitting bill he introduced this week, which would speed approvals of fossil fuel projects like natural gas pipelines but also for huge electricity transmission lines needed to bring power from wind and solar farms to cities. However, getting enough support to include it in the spending bill is an uphill battle, with opposition from Republicans who want a bill more favorable to fossil fuels and progressive Democrats who fear the speeding up of permitting will degrade bedrock environmental laws and harm communities overburdened by pollution.

  • Watch Army soldier surprise family at Texas school in heartwarming video. ‘I’m home’

    The father had been deployed in the Middle East since January, and gave his family a welcomed surprise.

  • Wild horses deserve a home in the West

    Scott Beckstead defends wild horses and burros as Western icons that belong on public land far more than domestic cattle.

  • Daylight saving time 2022: U.S. Senate OK'd Sunshine Protection Act, but Georgia will still fall back, for now

    Love it or hate it, it's coming up: Daylight saving time. Get ready to "fall back" at 2 a.m. EST Nov. 6, 2022, when Georgia residents set clocks back 1 hour

  • Jenna Bush Hager Shares Daughter Mila's Harsh Critiques of Mom: 'You Do Look Better in Makeup'

    Jenna Bush Hager had a good sense of humor as she details daughter Mila's critiques of her looks

  • Canada records C$6.33 billion budget surplus over first four months of 2022/23

    Canada recorded a C$6.33 billion ($4.67 billion) budget surplus for the first four months of the 2022/23 fiscal year, helped by higher tax revenues and the ending of coronavirus support measures, the finance ministry said on Friday. Program expenses were 20.1% lower, largely reflecting lower transfers to individuals and businesses as COVID support wound down, the finance ministry said. On a monthly basis, Canada posted a deficit of C$3.87 billion in July, compared to the C$10.86 billion deficit recorded a year ago.

  • Volunteers help Puerto Rico as Hurricane Fiona leaves people without water, food or power

    Hurricane Fiona’s destructive path has curved eastward as it heads toward Bermuda and poses life-threatening surf and rip current conditions for the U.S. East Coast and Atlantic Canada. But it has already left behind devastation in Puerto Rico, where much of the island is still without power or access to clean water.

  • After Hurricane Fiona, Puerto Ricans are frustrated with electric grid, infrastructure problems

    Hurricane Fiona has pummeled Puerto Rico, an island whose infrastructure struggled to recover from the devastating Hurricane Maria that killed almost 3,000 people in 2017. After Maria, many elderly, sick, and disabled people died because they didn't have the electricity or access to the care and necessities they required, according to Puerto Rican officials.