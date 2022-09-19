Hurricane Fiona causes catastrophic flooding in Puerto Rico

Hurricane Fiona made landfall in Puerto Rico on Sunday, causing catastrophic flooding and landslides, and leaving much of the island without power. Gov. Pedro Pierluisi said in a news conference Monday that the response to the storm was still ongoing and the next step will be recovery.

Video Transcript

[OUTBOARD BOAT MOTOR RUMBLES]

[WATER ROARING]

- Wow.

[NON-ENGLISH SPEECH]

This is the Plata River from the bridge in Comerio. It is approximately maybe 10 feet from hitting the bridge, 10 feet from hitting the bridge. This is crazy.

PEDRO PIERLUSI: Unfortunately, I have to say that the hurricane and now the storm, the related storm has impacted, has covered the whole island and has impacted the whole island. So we're still in the middle of this event. We're basically responding at this point. The next step will be recovery. We're not there yet.

