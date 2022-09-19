Hurricane Fiona floods homes, streets in Puerto Rico: See the people and places impacted

Dramatic images of homes underwater, water rushing through the streets, mudslides and “catastrophic” flooding in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona – which made landfall Monday in the Dominican Republic and continue to slam Puerto Rico – show the “life-threatening” conditions on an island still wrought by Hurricane Maria's impact from five years ago.

More than 1,000 water rescues were performed in the U.S. territory of 3.2 million people and more were underway, Gov. Pedro Pierluisi said. Up to 30 inches of rain were predicted to hit the area by late Monday, AccuWeather reported.

It could take several days to fully restore power after outages swept across the entire island. Nearly 800,000 customers were without drinking water service as of Monday.

Authorities had reported two deaths in Puerto Rico and one in the Dominican Republic as of Monday.

Hurricane Maria killed more than 4,600people, more than 70 times the official toll of 64, study says.

A road is flooded by the rains of Hurricane Fiona in Cayey, Puerto Rico, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.

A man walks on a road flooded by Hurricane Fiona in Cayey, Puerto Rico, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.

Nelson Cirino's home stands with its roof torn off by the winds of Hurricane Fiona in Loiza, Puerto Rico, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.

A home is submerged in floodwaters caused by Hurricane Fiona in Cayey, Puerto Rico, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. According to authorities three people were inside the home and were reported to have been rescued.

People clean a house flooded by the rains of Hurricane Fiona in Cayey, Puerto Rico, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.

A river swollen with rain caused by Hurricane Fiona speeds through Cayey, Puerto Rico, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.

People look at a flooded road during the passing of Hurricane Fiona through Cayey, Puerto Rico, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.

People clean debris from a road after a mudslide caused by Hurricane Fiona in Cayey, Puerto Rico, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.

A worker of the Loiza municipality calls on residents to evacuate due to imminent flooding due to the rains of Hurricane Fiona, in Loiza, Puerto Rico, Sunday, September 18, 2022.

A parking area is seen flooded outside the Roberto Clemente Stadium after the passage of hurricane Fiona in Salinas, Puerto Rico, on September 19, 2022.

A man walks on the beach next to waves kicked up by Hurricane Fiona in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.

Residents replace a home's roof that was torn off by Hurricane Fiona in the low-income neighborhood of Kosovo in Veron de Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.

Yesenia Martinez, left, and Dilcia Figaro pick up items scattered by Hurricane Fiona in the low-income neighborhood of Kosovo in Veron de Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.

