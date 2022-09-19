Hurricane Fiona floods homes, streets in Puerto Rico: See the people and places impacted
Dramatic images of homes underwater, water rushing through the streets, mudslides and “catastrophic” flooding in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona – which made landfall Monday in the Dominican Republic and continue to slam Puerto Rico – show the “life-threatening” conditions on an island still wrought by Hurricane Maria's impact from five years ago.
More than 1,000 water rescues were performed in the U.S. territory of 3.2 million people and more were underway, Gov. Pedro Pierluisi said. Up to 30 inches of rain were predicted to hit the area by late Monday, AccuWeather reported.
It could take several days to fully restore power after outages swept across the entire island. Nearly 800,000 customers were without drinking water service as of Monday.
Authorities had reported two deaths in Puerto Rico and one in the Dominican Republic as of Monday.
