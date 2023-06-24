Hurricane forecasters expect Tropical Storm Cindy to weaken, Bret to dissipate

Though two named tropical systems formed in the last week — uncharacteristic for this early in the hurricane season — both are expected to weaken and dissipate over the next few days, meteorologists said Saturday.

Tropical Storm Cindy is maintaining its strength with 60-mph winds, while Tropical Storm Bret is barely a tropical cyclone, according to the National Hurricane Center.

On Saturday, Cindy was moving northwest near 20 mph but is expected to slow as it weakens over the next couple of days. The system could become a remnant low or degenerate into a trough by the middle of next week. No hazards to land are expected.

Bret, meanwhile, is expected to dissipate over the central Caribbean Sea by Saturday night. Though the system is continuing to weaken, swells from what's left of the storm could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions along coastal areas adjacent to the central Caribbean Sea.

Though there are two other tropical waves in the NHC Atlantic's monitoring area, forecasters at the agency say tropical cyclone formation is not expected over the next seven days.

Here are some of the latest updates from the NHC:

Tropical Storm Cindy path

Tropical Storm Bret path

What else is out there in the Atlantic Ocean?

Tropical wave 1: An Atlantic Ocean tropical wave was moving west at 5 mph on Saturday. Exact location: 27W, from 3N to 14N.

Tropical wave 2: A tropical wave in the Caribbean was moving west from 11-17 mph on Saturday. Exact location: along 83W, from 19N south.

Will Cindy and Bret get stronger?

Tropical Storm Cindy: Expected to weaken over the next few days.

Tropical Storm Bret: Expected to become remnants over the weekend.

Who is likely to be impacted?

The U.S. is not expected to be impacted by either Cindy or Bret, but forecasters urge all residents to continue monitoring the tropics and to always be prepared.

Weather watches and warnings

When is the peak of hurricane season?

Hurricane season's ultimate peak is Sept. 10 but the season goes through Nov. 30. Credit: NOAA

The peak of the season is Sept. 10, with the most activity happening between mid-August and mid-October, according to the Hurricane Center.

