Hurricane forecasters watching 6 tropical systems in the Atlantic: Here's what to know

The map of the Atlantic from the National Hurricane Center on Friday may look threatening, but there's nothing immediate to worry about as far as tropical storms or hurricanes go here in the U.S.

Indeed, the six separate markers on the map – two tropical depressions, a tropical storm, a hurricane, a post-tropical cyclone and a tropical wave – run the gamut of tropical activity.

The fact that there are several systems out there shouldn't be a surprise as we approach what's typically the peak of tropical cyclone activity in the Atlantic in early September.

Here's a rundown of what's out there:

Post-tropical cyclone Idalia

The remnants of what once was a fearsome Category 4 hurricane just before smashing into the Big Bend of Florida on Wednesday, Idalia is now what meteorologists call a "post-tropical cyclone." This means that the storm has lost its tropical characteristics and is now a regular "extratropical" storm.

However, Idalia is forecast to transition back to a tropical storm as it churns across the Atlantic near Bermuda. According to the hurricane center, "tropical storm conditions are possible in Bermuda by Saturday. Heavy rainfall will likely lead to areas of flash and urban flooding on the island."

After its brush with Bermuda over the weekend, the system's future path and strength remain highly uncertain. "There is significant uncertainty in the long range track and intensity forecast for this system," the hurricane center said.

There is a chance that Idalia, should it survive, could be pulled northwestward toward Cape Cod, Massachusetts, later next week, according to AccuWeather. The National Weather Service in Boston said that weather models don't yet "have a handle on whether or not the remnants of Idalia curve back towards the Northeast as a rain maker."

The National Hurricane Center is tracking six separate systems in the Atlantic on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. The orange shaded area indicates a tropical system might develop in that region within the next seven days.

Hurricane Franklin

Hurricane Franklin has been churning in the Atlantic for more than a week in the wake of its recent landfall over the Dominican Republic, AccuWeather said.

As of Friday morning, Franklin was a shell of its former formidable self, with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph, or Category 1 hurricane strength, as it was centered 470 miles northeast of Bermuda, AccuWeather said.

Franklin is expected to become an extratropical cyclone Friday night as it chugs east into the central Atlantic, the hurricane center said. After that, the remnants of Franklin are expected to continue to zip across the central and then eastern Atlantic before dissipating next week.

Tropical Storm Jose

Tropical Storm Jose may not be long for this world, as the system is expected to be "absorbed" by Hurricane Franklin Friday night and thus dissipate, the hurricane center said. Jose is far out to sea, and poses no threat to any land areas.

Tropical Depression Gert

Tropical Depression Gert is also far out in the Atlantic Ocean and is no threat to any land areas. Gert is forecast to become a tropical storm over the weekend, but will weaken and dissipate by early next week, the hurricane center said.

Gert has already been a tropical storm, becoming the sixth storm of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season when it became a named system on Aug. 21. By the next day, it had already weakened into a tropical depression.

Tropical Depression Twelve

Tropical Depression Twelve formed Friday morning in the eastern Atlantic Ocean. It's forecast to become Tropical Storm Katia later Friday.

However, the system is likely to weaken early Sunday and degenerate to a remnant low by late Sunday.

Tropical wave about to emerge off of Africa

A tropical wave is expected to move off the west coast of Africa this weekend, the hurricane center said. "Environmental conditions appear conducive for some gradual development of this system during the early and middle parts of next week, and a tropical depression could form while it moves westward to west-northwestward over the eastern and central portions of the tropical Atlantic."

