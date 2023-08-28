Update on Hurricane Franklin: 'Kicking up the surf along East Coast'
Update on Hurricane Franklin: 'Kicking up the surf along East Coast'
Update on Hurricane Franklin: 'Kicking up the surf along East Coast'
Forecasters are predicting a busy peak Atlantic hurricane season over the next three months, as the summer of climate change-fueled extreme weather continues.
One note to share: These days, I'm a semi-regular guest on TechCrunch's Equity Podcast, including an episode that aired Friday that covers robotaxis, Nvidia's earning, plus Better.com and startups that are full of shit (you'll get the joke if you listen). Just take a look at Swedish lithium-ion battery producer Northvolt. Participants in the round included Goldman Sachs, Volkswagen, Baillie Gifford, Swedbank Robur, Singapore’s GIC and Hong Kong-based Chow Tai Fook Enterprises.
60% of teens expressed agreement with at least four conspiracy theory statements.
YouTube is growing its commitment to hosting podcasts on its platform. This week, at the Podcast Movement conference, YouTube product lead Steve McLendon confirmed the platform will be rolling out support for RSS uploads for podcasters by the end of the year, among other updates. YouTube additionally confirmed to TechCrunch it's rolling out support for podcasts on YouTube Music by the end of year, as well.
There are plenty of end-of-summer and early fall fashion finds in the sale.
A road trip north of San Francisco showcases the RS 3's talents and character (but also some inherent foibles)
Viewers fume over TMZ portrayal of Britney Spears' mental health and the end of her conservatorship.
Teamshares is a low-flying, New York-based startup with big ambitions to capitalize on an opportunity in plain sight: that of small businesses without a succession plan. According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, small businesses represent 99.7% of U.S. employer firms and 64% of private-sector jobs. Meanwhile, just 15% or so of small business owners pass along their company to a family member, with many others simply closing up shop at some point.
Michigan will have a first-half head coach and a second-half head coach against UNLV.
Extreme heat could pose a challenge for both players and fans at East Lake Golf Club this weekend in Atlanta.
Google has said it will increase how much information it provides about ads targeted at users in the European Union. It is also expanding data access to third party researchers studying systemic content risks in the region. The actions are among a number of steps it's announcing today which it says are aimed at complying with the bloc's Digital Services Act (DSA).
From forwarding chain emails to YouTube's "Skibidi Toilet," creepypasta seems to be a genre that evolves alongside the internet.
What is an AED? Using one can save a life, according to experts.
There’s already been three ‘No Man’s Sky’ updates this year, but get ready for a fourth. The developer just dropped ‘No Man’s Sky: Echos’ to commemorate the seventh anniversary of everyone’s favorite space sim. The update brings some nifty new gameplay elements, like a race of sentient robots that promise “rich, new story content” and the ability to create your own robot avatar to battle and collect resources.
Looking for a Dyson vacuum dupe at an unbelievable bargain? Check out this Prettycare stick vacuum available for just $79.99, 73% off.
The 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQB is here, and it’s getting a few small revisions.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde determine which coaches are on the hot seat heading into the upcoming football season. With Week 0 upon us, the podcast kicks off discussing which coaches could be on their way out if this season doesn’t meet expectations at their respective programs.
These retail and restaurant stocks face consumer headwinds once student loan repayments kick off.
Get this: A 58-inch TV for under $300, a Dyson vac reduced by over $100 — and more.
The 2023 Audi R8 is the final model year of the mid-engine German supercar, and it marks the end of an era for the car and the brand.