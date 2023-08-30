Hurricane Franklin, a tropical depression and two disturbances are in the Atlantic

Even old systems are joining the party in the Atlantic Ocean, where Hurricane Franklin, Tropical Depression 11 and two disturbances mosey about.

Here’s the latest from the National Hurricane Center on each of these systems.

What’s Hurricane Franklin doing?

As of the 8 a.m. Wednesday advisory, Hurricane Franklin and its 110 mph Category 3 winds are about 180 miles west-northwest of Bermuda, where a tropical storm warning is in effect. Those winds blow at hurricane force 45 miles from Franklin’s center and tropical storm force 160 miles from its center. The storm is moving northeast at 13 mph.

“Life-threatening surf and rip currents generated by Franklin are affecting Bermuda and the east coast of the United States,” the advisory said. “These conditions are expected to continue during the next couple of days.”

Hurricane Franklin’s projected path as of Aug. 30, 5 a.m.

What’s the latest on Tropical Depression 11?

First, no warnings or watches have been sparked by Tropical Depression 11, which is about 810 miles east-southeast of Bermuda with 35 mph maximum sustained winds. It’s almost stationary, moving east at 1 mph.

“Little change in strength is forecast during the next day or so,” the hurricane center said. “The system is expected to become a remnant low within the next couple of days.”

Tropical Depression 11’s projected path as of 5 a.m. on Aug. 30.

What’s up with the disturbance in the Eastern Tropical Atlantic?

The system near the Cabo Verde Islands is expected to be a tropical depression later this week, but also expected to move west-northwest, then northwest across the eastern part of the Atlantic Ocean.

In other words, not expected to be a threat to the southeast United States.

Formation chance in the next 48 hours: 40%.

Formation chance in the next 7 days: 60%.

What’s this new disturbance in the Central Subtropical Atlantic?

The new disturbance several hundred miles north of the Leeward Islands, now called Disturbance 2, is actually an old system. It’s the remnants of Gert, a system that strengthened into a tropical storm, then weakened about as quickly as you could say “Tropical Storm Gert.”

No development is forecast for the near future and upper-level winds are expected to hamper development over the next week.

Formation chance in the next 48 hours: 10%.

Formation chance in the next 7 days: 10%.