Hurricane Grace makes landfall in Yucatan Peninsula. Henri to turn into a Cat 1 soon

Michelle Marchante, Alex Harris
·3 min read

Hurricane Grace, a Category 1 storm, made landfall early Thursday along the eastern Yucatan Peninsula just south of Tulum.

Forecasters are also monitoring Tropical Storm Henri, which is forecast to strengthen into the season’s third hurricane by Friday and could bring life-threatening surf and rip current conditions to the U.S. East Coast through the weekend.

Here’s what to know:

Tropical Storm Henri to turn into Cat 1 hurricane soon, near U.S. coast

Henri should remain well offshore of the United States east coast over the next couple of days could approach southeastern New England on Sunday as a hurricane before slowly weakening back into a tropical storm as it moves over colder waters, according to the hurricane center.&#xa0;
Henri should remain well offshore of the United States east coast over the next couple of days could approach southeastern New England on Sunday as a hurricane before slowly weakening back into a tropical storm as it moves over colder waters, according to the hurricane center.

Tropical Storm Henri has slightly deteriorated on its trek across the Atlantic. It’s traveling near 9 mph, with maximum sustained winds near 70 mph with higher gusts, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm was about 525 miles southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, and about 810 miles south of Nantucket, Massachusetts, early Thursday.

Henri is forecast to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane by Friday over the Atlantic’s warm waters and should be near the U.S. northeastern coast this weekend and early next week, bringing a risk of storm surge, wind and rain to the area.

The storm’s swells, which could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions, are also forecast to reach much of the U.S. East Coast by the end of the week and through the weekend. Parts of Canada might also feel Henri this weekend and early next week.

On the forecast track, Henri was moving west and is expected to make a turn toward the northwest on Friday. It should then pick up speed and eventually start moving north-northeast during the weekend.

Henri should remain well offshore of the U.S. East Coast over the next couple of days, and could approach southeastern New England on Sunday as a hurricane before slowly weakening back into a tropical storm as it moves over colder waters, according to the hurricane center.

Hurricane Grace makes landfall in Mexico

Hurricane Grace made landfall along the eastern Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico early Thursday, just days after it struck several Caribbean islands, including Haiti, which is still recovering from a deadly 7.2 magnitude earthquake.

The Category 1 storm made landfall near Tulum around 5:45 a.m. and is forecast to bring hurricane and tropical storm-force winds, heavy rain and dangerous storm surge to the area.

Flash and urban flooding are possible across portions of the Yucatan Peninsula and Veracuz, which may also see mudslides, according to the hurricane center.

Hurricane Grace made landfall in Tulum early Thursday and by mid-morning was already nearly a tropical storm again.
Hurricane Grace made landfall in Tulum early Thursday and by mid-morning was already nearly a tropical storm again.

On the forecast track, Grace should weaken into a tropical storm again as it moves inland over Yucatan, but re-strengthening is expected once it emerges over the Bay of Campeche. By the 8 a.m. advisory, Grace’s maximum sustained wind speeds had already dropped to 75 mph.

It should turn into a hurricane again by the time it makes its second landfall along the coast of mainland Mexico this weekend. It should then weaken back into a tropical depression as it moves over land and eventually dissipates over the country’s mountains.

“The remnants of Grace are expected to emerge over the eastern North Pacific and possibly re-develop there, but the uncertainty of whether this will be the original center or a new center precludes forecast points over the Pacific at this time,” forecasters wrote.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Hurricane Grace makes landfall near Mexico's Tulum temples

    Hurricane Grace struck Mexico's Caribbean coast just south of the ancient Mayan temples of Tulum early Thursday, pushing a dangerous storm surge. Heavy rain and strong winds threatened to destroy flimsier homes and keep tourists off white sand beaches until it crosses the Yucatan Peninsula.

  • Hurricane Grace makes landfall, Henri strengthening in western Atlantic

    Hurricane Grace will bring flooding rains to Mexico over the next few days. Henri could become a hurricane on Friday as it follows an uncertain track near the U.S. East Coast.

  • Hurricane Grace nears Mexico as Tropical Storm Henri heads for New England

    People in Mexico's eastern peninsula and America's northeastern coast should prepare for hazardous weather this week as Hurricane Grace and Tropical Storm Henri come ashore, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Wednesday.Driving the news: Grace is set to reach Mexico overnight Wednesday, while Henri will reach New England by the end of the week and continue through the weekend. Both are expected to cause dangerous storm surges. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights

  • Hurricane Grace makes landfall over Mexico, Tropical Storm Henri heads to Canada

    Hurricane Grace made landfall along the shores of the Yucatan Peninsula near Tulum, Mexico. Still, a lot of uncertainty remains for Tropical Storm Henri but the track is set to head north towards Canada. Details with meteorologist Ida Hung

  • Grace set to hit Mexico as a hurricane, watching Henri next week

    Tropical Storm Grace is on track to hit Mexico as a hurricane on Thursday. Tropical Storm Henri gathered strength near Bermuda, and it’s following a track we’ll have to watch closely for next week.

  • Strengthening storm Grace pummels Jamaica with heavy rain, wind

    Tropical Storm Grace pounded Jamaica with heavy rain and wind on Tuesday after causing flooding in parts of Haiti, which is scrambling to deal with a major earthquake at the weekend that killed more than 1,400 people. Grace, which is expected to become a hurricane by the time it hits Mexico's Yucatan peninsula on Thursday, was by late morning about 110 miles (177 kilometers) east of Montego Bay with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (85km/h), the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said. Romayne Robinson, a meteorologist with the Meteorological Service of Jamaica, said he expected conditions to continue to be challenging for the next six to 12 hours.

  • Here's a first look at 'Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem'

    The limited spinoff will begin streaming in September on Peacock. So who is Eileen Davidson playing?

  • Joe Jonas Celebrated His Birthday with a Casual Nude

    Happy birthday to all of us, I guess!

  • Hurricane Grace soaks Mexico's Caribbean coast

    Hurricane Grace is pelting Mexico’s Caribbean coast with heavy rain and strong winds, threatening to keep tourists off the white sand beaches until it crosses the Yucatan Peninsula

  • Grace gears up for Mexico impact

    The strengthening tropical storm is expected to reach hurricane strength before both of its Mexico landfalls, triggering a whole slew of concerns.

  • Two tropical systems that are moving toward landfall, one on U.S. soil

    Hurricane Grace has eyes on Mexico with two imminent landfalls, Tropical Storm Henri will take a track toward New England, meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal has the forecast

  • Washington State announces strictest school vaccine mandate in the U.S.

    All Washington state teachers and school staff must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 under a new employment condition announced by Gov. Jay Inslee on Wednesday.Why it matters: The requirement that includes school bus drivers and volunteers in the public and private sectors marks the strictest vaccine mandate for schools in the U.S. Staff have to be vaccinated by Oct. 18 or face the threat of being fired.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscri

  • Stung by climate change: drought-weakened bee colonies shrink U.S. honey crop, threaten almonds

    There was barely a buzz in the air as John Miller pried the lid off of a crate, one of several "bee boxes" stacked in eight neat piles beside a cattle grazing pasture outside Gackle, North Dakota. A scorching drought is slashing honey production in North Dakota, the top producing state of the sweet syrup, and a shortage of bees needed to pollinate fruits and flowers puts West Coast cash crops like almonds, plums and apples at risk, according to more than a dozen interviews with farmers, bee experts, economists and farm industry groups. Miller and other Midwestern apiarists haul their drought-weakened insects by truck to California almond farms in the winter to pollinate orchards in the top global producer of the nuts increasingly in demand for milk substitutes.

  • ‘Days Of Our Lives: Beyond Salem’: First-Look Photos & Premiere Date Set For Peacock Limited Series

    We’re getting a look at some of the first episodic photos from Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, Peacock’s five-episode limited series spawned by the long-running NBC daytime drama. Check them out below. Peacock also revealed the series will begin streaming on Monday, September 6. New episodes will be available daily, culminating with the limited […]

  • Nearly 40,000 Amazon shoppers are obsessed with this waterless car wash and wax — and it's on sale, just for today

    Get that sparkling-clean, car-showroom look, all from an easy-to-use spray.

  • National Parks Now Have a Mask Mandate — Here's Where You'll Have to Wear One

    The policy will apply to all park buildings and public transportation systems as well as any outdoor spaces that tend to get crowded like narrow trails or busy overlooks.

  • Growing Caldor Fire prompts evacuation orders in California

    About 6,500 acres have burned, according to authorities, who added that there was no containment.

  • Texas and Florida hospitals gear up for worst-case scenarios with mobile morgues

    Hospitals in Texas and Florida straining to care for the wave of unvaccinated COVID-19 patients have procured fleets of mobile mortuary trailers in anticipation of swelling fatalities due to the delta strain.

  • Haiti's killer quake shows the reality of the disaster divide

    Disasters like the earthquake that struck Haiti on Aug. 14 are caused by nature but exacerbated by human inaction.Why it matters: Natural disasters will always be with us — and some will be worsened by the effects of human-made climate change — but it's well within our power to keep them from becoming mass killers.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: The 7.2-magnitude earthquake that struck southwestern Haiti has affected more than 1 millio

  • Three Washington players to watch in their preseason matchup vs. the Bengals

    Dustin Hopkins is definitely on the list of players to watch in Washington-Cincinnati on Friday, but who else is?