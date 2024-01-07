Hurricane Harvey: Only 15% of eligible residents received aid

TechCrunch

OpenAI plans to launch a store for GPTs, custom apps based on its text-generating AI models (e.g. In an email viewed by TechCrunch, OpenAI said that developers building GPTs will have to review the company's updated usage policies and GPT brand guidelines to ensure that their GPTs are compliant before they're eligible for listing in the store -- aptly called the GPT Store. The GPT Store was announced last year during OpenAI's first annual developer conference, DevDay, but delayed in December -- almost certainly due to the leadership shakeup that occurred in November, just after the initial announcement.