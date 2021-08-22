Hurricane Henri closes in as the Northeast braces for impact

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MICHAEL HILL
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Hurricane Henri kept on course early Sunday to crash into a long stretch of northeastern coastline, as millions on New York’s Long Island and in southern New England braced for flooding, toppled trees and extended power outages.

With the center of the storm projected to pass just off the eastern tip of Long Island by midday, hurricane warnings extended from coastal Connecticut and Rhode Island to near the old whaling port of New Bedford, Massachusetts, and across the luxurious oceanfront estates of New York’s Hamptons to the summer getaway of Fire Island.

The first thunderstorms bringing what could be up to half a foot (15 centimeters) of rain arrived late Saturday, and flash flooding began in some areas overnight. Bands of heavy rain overwhelmed storm drains and drivers plowed through foot-deep water in a few spots in New York City, and Newark and Hoboken, New Jersey.

Tropical storm-intensity winds were expected to begin striking the coast at around 8 a.m.

People in the projected path spent Saturday scrambling to stock up on groceries and gasoline. Those close to the coast boarded up windows and, in some cases, evacuated.

Residents and visitors on Fire Island, a narrow strip of sandy villages barely above sea level off Long Island’s southern coast, were urged to evacuate. The last boats out left before 11 p.m. Saturday and officials warned there might be no way to reach people left behind.

The evacuation threw a wrench into Kristen Pavese’s planned Fire Island bachelorette party. The group of 10 had intended to celebrate Saturday night, but ended up leaving on the ferry just a day after arriving. They had planned to stay until Monday.

“I’m upset about it, but it’s the weather. It’s nothing I can control,” said Pavese, a Long Island resident. “I’ve been going to Fire Island for a long time, so I’m sort of familiar with this happening.”

Approaching severe weather Saturday night also cut short a superstar-laden concert in Central Park. The show headlined by Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon and Jennifer Hudson was meant to celebrate New York City’s recovery from the coronavirus. But officials asked concertgoers to leave the park during Barry Manilow’s set amid the threat of lightning.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, set to leave office Monday after resigning over a sexual harassment scandal, emerged Saturday to plead with New York residents to make last-minute preparations, warning that heavy rain, wind and storm surge from Henri could be as devastating as Superstorm Sandy back in 2012.

“We have short notice. We’re talking about tomorrow,” Cuomo said in one of his final forays before TV cameras, a setting that shot him to fame during the worst of the pandemic last year. “So if you have to move, if you have to stock up, if you have to get to higher ground, it has to be today. Please.”

Gov. Ned Lamont warned Connecticut residents they should prepare to “shelter in place” from Sunday afternoon through at least Monday morning as the state braces for the first possible direct hit from a hurricane in decades. Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee issued a similar warning.

Major airports in the region remained open as the storm approached, though hundreds of Sunday's flights were canceled. Service on some branches of New York City’s commuter rail system was suspended through Sunday, as was Amtrak service between New York and Boston.

The White House said President Joe Biden discussed preparations with northeastern governors and that New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, who succeeds Cuomo on Tuesday, also participated.

Biden later began approving emergency declarations with Rhode Island.

New York hasn’t had a direct hit from a powerful cyclone since Superstorm Sandy wreaked havoc in 2012. Some of the most important repairs from that storm have been completed, but many projects designed to protect against future storms remain unfinished.

With maximum sustained winds at 75 mph (120 kph), just above hurricane strength, Henri was moving north at 18 mph (30 kph) as of Sunday morning. It was about 80 miles (125 kilometers) south-southeast of Montauk Point on the tip of Long Island.

Some gas stations from Cape Cod to Long Island sold out of fuel. Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman described a run on supplies like batteries and flashlights as people “are starting to wake up” as weather models showed the storm's center would run “smack on the town of Southampton.”

Regardless of its exact landfall, broad impacts were expected across a large swath of the Northeast, extending inland to Hartford, Connecticut, and Albany, New York, and eastward to Cape Cod, which is teeming with tens of thousands of summer tourists.

Storm surge between 3 and 5 feet (1 to 1.5 meters) was possible in much of Long Island Sound all the way to Chatham, Massachusetts, and slightly less on Long Island's Atlantic coast, the hurricane center said. Flash flooding was possible in inland areas already saturated by recent rain.

In the Hamptons, the celebrity playground on Long Island’s east end, officials warned of dangerous rip currents and flooding that’s likely to turn streets like the mansion-lined Dune Road into lagoons.

“We have a lot of wealthy people. There’s no doubt that we do, but everybody pulls together in an emergency,” Schneiderman said. “So, you know, yeah, there are people hanging out on their yachts at the moment drinking martinis, but they’re also starting to talk about this storm and I’m sure they’re going to want to be helpful.”

___

Hill reported from Albany, New York. Associated Press writers Mallika Sen and Larry Neumeister in New York, Mike Melia in Hartford, Connecticut, and Mark Pratt in Waltham, Massachusetts, contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • As Childhood COVID Cases Spike, School Vaccination Clinics Are Slow Going

    CHEYENNE, Wyo. — There were no cheery signs urging “Get your COVID-19 vaccine!” at the back-to-school immunization clinic at Carey Junior High School last week. In the sun-drenched cafeteria, Valencia Bautista sat behind a folding table in a corner, delivering a decidedly soft sell. Hundreds of 12- and 13-year-olds streamed through with their parents to pick up their fall schedules and iPads. Bautista, a county public health nurse, wore a T-shirt that said “Vaccinated. Thanks, Public Health” and

  • Coastal evacuations urged as Hurricane Henri heads to U.S. Northeast

    Preparations for a storm grew more urgent Saturday as the newly upgraded Hurricane Henri closed in on the U.S. Northeast.

  • Almost a week after quake, desperate Haitians loot aid trucks

    Aid organization Food for the Poor said that four of its trucks were attacked by local residents and looted on Friday as they delivered food and water to rural communities in the south. "Food For The Poor remains committed to its mission of helping those affected by this terrible tragedy," it said in a statement, adding that its staff were working hard to reach the most remote communities in need. In the hard-hit city of Les Cayes, scuffles broke out after former President Michel Martelly visited a local hospital on Friday afternoon.

  • Central Park 'Homecoming' Concert Called Off Due To Severe Weather

    A concert in Central Park to celebrate the reopening of New York City following pandemic closures was brought to an end early on August 21, as Hurricane Henri neared the state.ABC7 reported that tens of thousands of people were in attendance at the ‘We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert’ when it was cut short after lightning struck.According to The New York Times, Barry Manilow was cut off mid-song, and concert-goers were asked to leave and seek shelter shortly after 7.30 pm.This footage, posted to Twitter, shows people leaving as a safety message is read out.New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has declared a state of emergency for multiple areas across New York. Forecasters said Hurricane Henri was due to hit the East End of Long Island on Sunday. Credit: @ClooneyDisciple via Storyful

  • Hurricane Henri barrels toward U.S. Northeast coast

    Hurricane Henri headed toward southern New England and Long Island on Sunday, threatening the region with high winds, a storm surge and drenching rainfall. By 2 a.m. (0600 GMT), Henri was located 135 miles (215 km) south-southeast of Montauk Point on Long Island in New York state, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said. Henri was expected to hit Long Island or southern New England later on Sunday, hitting land at or near hurricane strength, the center said.

  • Study: Younger Kids Spreading COVID More Easily Than Teens

    This is our weekly briefing on how the pandemic is shaping schools and education policy, vetted, as always, by AEI Visiting Fellow John Bailey. Click here to see the full archive. Get this weekly roundup, as well as rolling daily updates, delivered straight to your inbox — sign up for The 74 Newsletter. Babies and […]

  • Tropical Storm Henri strengthens into hurricane

    Henri has strengthened into a hurricane as it moves closer to land. Ken Graham, director of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's National Hurricane Center, joins CBSN with more on the storm's path.

  • Andrew Cuomo moves out of governor’s mansion

    Workers were seen hauling away boxes into moving vans.

  • De Blasio declares Henri emergency in NYC

    New York City has been placed in a state of emergency Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Saturday as storm preparations grew more urgent as Hurricane Henri closed in on the Northeast of the United States. (Aug. 21)

  • Lockdowns or vaccines? 3 Pacific nations try diverging paths

    Cheryl Simpson was supposed to be celebrating her 60th birthday over lunch with friends but instead found herself confined to her Auckland home. The discovery of a single local COVID-19 case in New Zealand was enough for the government to put the entire country into strict lockdown this past week. Elsewhere around the Pacific, though, Japan is resisting such measures in the face of a record-breaking surge, instead emphasizing its accelerating vaccine program.

  • Andrew Cuomo's Attorneys Dispute Claims Of Sexual Harassment, Again

    A lawyer showed a photo of the governor with his hand near a woman's chest to prove he did not touch the woman's chest.

  • This $160 Million Oceanfront Santa Barbara Estate Comes With Not One But Two Mansions

    The dreamy listing is set on 22 oceanfront acres.

  • Evacuations begin as Hurricane Henri closes in on Long Island and New England

    People began fleeing coastal communities as Hurricane Henri neared Long Island and southern New England — forcing the early end of a major New York City event on Saturday night.Driving the news: Hurricane warnings were in effect for parts of Long Island, New Haven, Connecticut; Westport Massachusetts, and Block Island. Widespread power outages were expected for the region.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The latest: Heavy rains interrupted the star-studd

  • DeSantis blasts Biden as federal government emboldens Florida districts to defy school mask ban

    Less than two days after the Florida Board of Education (BOE) ruled two school boards violated Gov. Ron DeSantis’ executive order and the state’s Parents’ Bill of Rights Act by imposing mandatory mask mandates and are subject to sanctions, three more districts have adopted similar policies.

  • Monoclonal antibodies are free and effective against covid-19, but few people are getting them

    When Mike Burton came down with a breakthrough case of covid-19 earlier this month, the infection posed a double threat to his family. At 73, the retired surgeon faced elevated risk of serious illness. His wife, Linda, has a suppressed immune system, the result of drugs she takes after two liver transplants that put her in greater danger of life-threatening illness. The Burtons, both vaccinated, moved to separate parts of their Mt. Sterling, Ky., home, masked up and hoped for the best.Subscribe

  • DC teen fatally stabbed in school fight after student bumped into another

    A 15-year-old boy was fatally stabbed outside of his Washington D.C. high school Wednesday as his father waited to pick […] The post DC teen fatally stabbed in school fight after student bumped into another appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Margaret Josephs’ Mom Marge Sr. Turned 75 with the Most Incredible Floral Cake

    Margaret Josephs’ mom Marge Sr. is 75 and fabulous! The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member recently celebrated her mother’s milestone birthday with an over-the-top party, which included the most incredible floral cake. Margaret went all out to commemorate her mom’s special day, hosting an epic bash with plenty of family and friends (including several of her fellow ‘Wives). On August 21, she shared a glimpse inside the fun-filled festivities, taking to her Instagram Stories to offer a clos

  • India gives emergency approval for world's first COVID-19 DNA vaccine

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -India's drug regulator has granted emergency use approval for Zydus Cadila's COVID-19 vaccine, the world's first DNA shot against the coronavirus, in adults and children aged 12 years and above. The approval gives a boost to India's vaccination programme, which aims to inoculate all eligible adults by December, and will provide the first shot for those under 18, as the country still struggles to contain the virus spread in some states. Unlike most COVID-19 vaccines, which need two doses or even a single dose, ZyCoV-D is administered in three doses.

  • Neil Patrick Harris and Husband David Burtka Selling $7.3 Million New York Home

    Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka moved into the historical townhouse from Los Angeles after the actor wrapped How I Met Your Mother in 2014

  • Woman who drove into 2 children because of their race gets 25 years in federal prison

    "I'm sorry my skin color bothered you, but me and my people are never leaving," one of the victims told the woman before she was sentenced on federal hate crime charges.