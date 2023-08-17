Hurricane Hilary is headed for Southern California. Will it hit SLO County?

A hurricane brewing off Mexico’s coast is expected to hit Southern California on Monday, potentially bringing thunderstorms and rain to San Luis Obispo County.

Hurricane Hilary strengthened from a tropical storm to a category 1 hurricane as of Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

It could make landfall on the Baja California peninsula by late Sunday and move into Southern California by Monday, the Weather Service predicts.

It’s the first tropical storm or hurricane to hit Southern California since 1939, according to reporting by the Los Angeles Times. Dozens of people died during that storm and many were lost at sea, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Hurricane Hilary’s impact will center on the southern end of California. There, several inches of rain and high winds are expected to cause flooding and widespread damage on Monday, according to the Weather Service.

Hurricane Hilary is expected to reach Southern California early Monday.

While San Luis Obispo County is far enough north to avoid the brunt of the storm’s wrath, it won’t be immune to impacts.

Starting Sunday evening, residents can expect a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 11 p.m., according to the Weather Service.

That’ll roll over to Monday, and thunderstorms and rain may last through Tuesday night, the Weather Service predicts.

The storm will be accompanied by warm temperatures in the high 70s to low 80s in San Luis Obispo County.

Just how much rain will fall in San Luis Obispo County is hard to predict this far out, the Weather Service’s latest forecast on Thursday said. Better predictions are expected as the hurricane continues to develop and make its way toward Southern California.

Here are the latest NHC Key Messages for Tropical Storm Hilary. Heavy rain with the potential for flash flooding and debris flows remains the primary concern for So Cal Sun-Mon. Wind and swell/surf impacts will be more sensitive to the track of the storm. Stay tuned for updates. pic.twitter.com/JRye5r3ud9 — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) August 17, 2023