Hurricane Hilary live updates: 'Rare and unprecedented'

Historic Hurricane Hilary was churning toward the Pacific Coast early Sunday as Southern California braced for up to 10 inches of rain and "dangerous to catastrophic" flooding, the National Weather Service warned.

Maximum sustained winds were near 80 mph with higher gusts, and Hilary was forecast to remain a hurricane as it passed the Baja California Peninsula south of San Diego. Hilary was expected to weaken as it rolls north, and tropical storm conditions were expected to reach Southern California later Sunday. Hilary could make history as the first tropical storm to slam Southern California in 84 years.

Hilary potentially an 'extraordinary event'

AccuWeather meteorologists warned that Hilary could slam some of the desert areas and mountains in Southern California to southern Nevada with a life-threatening flooding disaster. In San Bernardino County, east of Los Angeles, the sheriff's office issued evacuation orders for several towns.

Dan DePodwin, AccuWeather's director of forecasting operations, said some areas could see more than a year's worth of rain within a day or two.

“The impact from Hilary has the potential to be an extraordinary event, one that is rare and unprecedented," he said.

Palm Springs braces for flooding

Farther inland in Riverside California, weather service meteorologist Elizabeth Adams said rain could fall up to 3 inches an hour Sunday near Palm Springs across the desert and mountains surrounding the Coachella Valley. The intense rainfall during those hours could cause widespread and life-threatening flash floods, Adams said.

National Weather Service placed the Coachella Valley under a tropical storm warning, emphasizing the potential for high winds and extreme flooding rain that “may prompt numerous evacuations and rescues.” Palm Springs Fire Chief Paul Alvarado urged residents not to ignore barricades and other warnings on local roads.

"Local responders use them to safely direct traffic out of flooded areas,” Alvarado said. “We want to avoid swift water rescues, which put the lives of both drivers and public safety at risk.”

Historic 'heat dome' poised to sweep nation

Meteorologist Ryan Maue said a "historic, climate-induced heat dome will absolutely demolish records" in coming days, peaking Thursday when 67 million Americans are forecast to see at least 100°F.

"Heat domes don't get names or categories yet," Maue said on social media. "But this one would be Category 5."

Newsom declares State of Emergency

In advance of the storm, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a State of Emergency for much of Southern California Saturday evening to support the Hurricane Hilary response and recovery efforts as the state continues mobilizing and coordinating resources ahead of the storm's forecasted impacts.

Heavy rainfall and high winds were expected to begin Saturday and last through Monday. At the governor's direction, there were currently more than 7,500 boots on the ground deployed to help local communities protect Californians from the impacts of Hilary.

The governor also signed an emergency proclamation in San Diego while visiting with California National Guard troops. He met with first responders and local officials, including San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria. He was also in touch with federal officials, including the White House.

The Emergency Medical Services Authority has assets on standby, including California Medical Assistance Teams to augment local capacity, aid in evacuations and support medical needs in communities impacted by flooding. The EMSA was ready to assist with Ambulance Strike Teams as necessary to support local communities. The Flood Operations Center is activated and has prepositioned flood-fight materials should they be needed.

