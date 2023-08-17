Hurricane Hilary path: Storm could bring heavy rain to Southern California. Track it here.

Hurricane Hilary was upgraded from a tropical storm to a hurricane Thursday morning off the coast of Mexico as it continues to "intensify rapidly," forecasters said.

The hurricane could potentially bring “significant impacts” to parts of Southwestern United States this weekend, including heavy rain and flash flooding in the Baja California Peninsula and Southern California, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of Thursday afternoon, Hilary had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph, according to the hurricane center. When a storm reaches 74 mph. winds, the storm becomes a hurricane. Hilary is "likely to become a major hurricane" by Thursday night, the hurricane center said.

A man moors his boat in Acapulco, Guerrero State, Mexico, on August 16, 2023, following the passage of Tropical Storm Hilary.

Hilary could be the first tropical storm to make landfall in California since 1939, according to the Washington Post. Tropical Storm Kay brought heavy rain and flooding to Southern California last year despite not making landfall.

Here's a look at Hurricane Hilary's expected path:

