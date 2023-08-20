Hurricane Hilary regular updates as the tropical storm threatens the High Desert

The Daily Press will provide updates throughout the weekend as Hurricane Hilary threatens Southern California and the High Desert with tropical storm-force winds, heavy rain, and flooding.

A tropical storm was expected to arrive late Saturday through Monday in the High Desert, with the Victor Valley and Barstow area expected to get 2 to 4 inches of rain, and 5 to 7 inches in the San Bernardino Mountains.

The heaviest and most widespread rain will happen late Sunday morning and into Sunday night.

The first-ever tropical storm warning for Southern California included a warning of life-threatening and potentially catastrophic flooding likely this weekend and early next week, the National Weather Service reported.

Sunday, August 20

A slow, steady rain began at around 3 a.m. Sunday across the High Desert.Widespread rain continues to stream northward this morning. Rain intensity will increase, likely peaking this afternoon and evening, when torrential rainfall will be possible, NWS said.

By Sunday mid-morning, some roads in Apple Valley and Hesperia were flooded.

The city of Victorville also experience isolated flooding. Crews are monitoring local roads and have already closed a few areas:

Hughes Road is closed from Arrowhead to Avalon

Avalon road is closed from Hughes to Molino

Pebble Beach Drive is closed from Arrowhead to Riviera

Strong winds are also expected, especially in the deserts, Inland Empire and San Diego County.

Saturday, August 19

On Saturday night, the National Hurricane Center downgraded Hilary to a Category 1 hurricane that will still likely move over Southern California as a tropical storm. Flooding rain remains the highest threat.

Moisture from the storm on Saturday was located east of the Victor Valley and Palms Springs, and was traveling north through Baker and Las Vegas.

Category 4: At about 3 a.m., Hilary remained a powerful Category 4 storm continuing north just west of La Paz in the Baja peninsula, the National Weather Service reported.

Shift in direction: By 5:30 a.m., Hilary had sped up and made a slight shift eastward in its track. This results in Sunday morning through Sunday evening expected to be the time of most impact, along with slightly weaker winds.

Evacuations: At 9:55 a.m., the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department issued an evacuation warning for the communities of Oak Glen, Forest Falls, Mountain Home Village, Angelus Oaks, and northeast Yucaipa for the incoming storm system.

Hikers: Sheriff's officials have issued a warning not to hike in wilderness areas during the storm due to unsafe conditions.

Preparations: Several agencies are suggesting that residents charge electronic devices, ensure flashlights have batteries, store loose items that are kept outside. If subject to flooding, use sandbags to direct water away from homes and structures.

The calm before the storm. A woman and her dog enjoy a stroll in Hesperia on Saturday, August 19 as a tropical storm from Hurricane Hilary heads toward the Victor Valley.

State warning: At noon, the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services held a meeting to update the public. Some of the main points included:

The heaviest impact of the storm is expected in the eastern deserts and mountain areas.

The storm has the potential of producing "isolated tornadoes."

There will be power outages.

Damn spillways may release water as a normal flood operations procedure.

Stay safe and stay home.

Check in on neighbors and loved ones.

State officials are communicating with health facilities to ensure they maintain operations and have sufficient capacity.

Commuters should not attempt to cross flooded roadways.

Caltrans may close roadways.

Flooding is already occurring in Imperial and Riverside counties.

For more information, visit caloes.ca.gov.

Airlines: Several airlines have announced travel waivers for certain passengers. Companies like Alaska, America, Delta and United are encouraging customers to check their itinerary for changes.

Southern California Edison: SCE officials stated that if a power outage occurs, crews are positioned to restore power as quickly as safety allows. To see the latest outages, visit sce.com/outage-center. Also, if you see a downed power line, call 911 then notify SCE at 800-611-1911.

Sandbags: The Apple Valley Fire Protection District took to X, formerly Twitter, to ask the public for patience as they are running low again on sandbags.

Red Cross: The American Red Cross announced Saturday that it had opened an evacuation center at Redlands East Valley High School, 31000 E. Colton Avenue in Redlands. For more info, call 909-387-3911.

Post Malone concert: Post Malone Fans are asking if there will be a Hurricane Hilary meet-up.

Rain is expected to arrive sometime on Saturday night as the Glen Helen Amphitheater in Devore hosts singer Post Malone and his “If Y'all Weren't Here, I'd Be Crying” tour.

With thousands of fans expecting a concert start time of 8 p.m., Glen Helen officials on Friday took to Facebook to say, “We expect very heavy traffic for Post Malone. We highly encourage early arrival, rideshare, and carpooling. Parking lots open at 3:00 p.m.”

On Saturday, the Glen Helen Amphitheater Facebook posted a venue map and a message about the weather and that safety is their No. 1 priority.

“Please dress accordingly for the weather. All shows will go on rain or shine,” the post said. “REMINDER: Umbrellas are not permitted in our venue. Please monitor our social media pages for the latest show and weather updates.”

Several Post Malone fans shared their concerns on Facebook about the event being held in “what could be 2 to 3 inches of rain.”

A concert-goer named Leslie contacted the Daily Press with concerns about Hurricane Hilary affecting the concert.

She said the concert appears to be on schedule while agencies are telling residents to stay home and avoid roads because of the potential threat of heavy rain and flooding. She added, “The rain is supposed to start Saturday evening."

For information on sandbags and how the High Desert is preparing for Hilary, read our story "High Desert prepares for Hurricane Hilary; schools, internet, Caltrans."

For SB County storm information, call 909-387-3911 or visit storminfo.sbcounty.gov.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

