Hurricane Hilary Seen From International Space Station

The International Space Station caught a glimpse of Hurricane Hilary on Thursday afternoon, August 17, as it approached Southern California as a powerful storm.

This timelapse footage, shown in 15x, shows the eye of the then-Category 2 storm. Hilary has since strengthened to a Category 4 storm, with “significant flooding impacts” possible in the southwestern United States over the weekend, according to the National Hurricane Center .

The National Weather Service predicted Hilary would make landfall as a tropical storm near San Diego around 6 am on Monday, August 21. Credit: ISS Above/NASA via Storyful

