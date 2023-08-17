Hurricane Hilary Strengthens: Aug. 17 update at 4 p.m.

TechCrunch

WhatsApp is getting an upgrade that will allow users to share HD photos through the messaging app, according to an announcement shared by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on his Instagram broadcast channel and via a Facebook post. Earlier this summer, users spotted the option available through the Android beta version of WhatsApp and the TestFlight app on iOS, suggesting a public launch was nearing. WhatsApp says this choice was made to ensure that sharing photos remains fast and reliable.