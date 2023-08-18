Hurricane Hilary tracker: Category 3 storm forecast to bring heavy rain to Southern California

The tropical storm that developed into Hurricane Hilary Thursday is expected to reach Category 4 status Friday with sustained gusts of 130 mph as it moves through the Pacific on a path that could take it into Southern California.

Hurricane Hilary, located about 445 miles south of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, became a Category 3 hurricane by Thursday evening with winds of 120 mph.

The National Hurricane Center said they expect Hurricane Hilary to bring heavy rainfall to Mexico's Baja California and by Friday parts of the southwest U.S. Heavy rainfall is expected to peak on Sunday and Monday.

Hilary has been upgraded to a Category 3 (Major) hurricane as of 5 PM PDT. Hilary is expected to strengthen further tomorrow, before weakening on approach to Southern California. Expect very heavy rain and tropical storm-force winds in SoCal Sat-Mon.#CAwx pic.twitter.com/hat2gf2YhS — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) August 18, 2023

The storm is forecast to weaken as it approaches Southern California, according to AccuWeather meteorologist Scott Homan.

"However the impacts of the storm will be well ahead of that as lots of moisture gets strung northward into the storm system and then moves north into California," Homan told USA TODAY.

Hilary is expected to reduce into Category 3 by Saturday late afternoon and eventually diminish into a tropical storm by Monday, when it could make landfall in the U.S.

This handout satellite image courtesy of NOAA taken on August 16, 2023, shows hurricane Hilary approaching Baja California, Mexico. Tropical Storm Hilary strengthened into a major hurricane in the Pacific on August 16, 2023.

Hilary forecast to bring heavy rain, flooding to Southern California

San Diego could see rainfall by Saturday evening while Los Angeles residents could expect rainfall around Sunday afternoon, Homan said. He added Los Angeles, Anaheim, Santa Barbara and San Diego could see about 4 inches rainfall while the dessert areas like Palm Springs and the Sierra Nevadas face the potential of 4 to 8 inches.

Hilary could be the first tropical storm to reach California's landfall since 1939, according to federal weather officials. Last year, Tropical Storm Kay gave Southern California heavy rain and flooding to without making landfall.

"The combination of heavy rainfall, the potential for flash flooding and strong winds could very well make this a high impact event for Southern California," Samantha Connolly, a National Weather Service meteorologist in San Diego, wrote in a Thursday morning forecast.

How much rainfall could Hurricane Hilary bring?

Hilary is expected to bring a risk of flash flooding and heavy rainfall in southern California, southern Nevada and western Arizona, the hurricane center said. Here's the weather service rain forecast for California, in inches.

Coast/Valleys: 2-2.5

Mojave Desert: 3-5

Mountains: 4-10, with up to 12 inches on the eastern mountain slopes

Lower Deserts: 4-7

The most rainfall ever recorded during the month of August in San Diego was 2.13 inches in 1977, the weather service said Thursday.

Contributing: Francisco Guzman and Dinah Voyles Pulver

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Hurricane Hilary path: Storm's Friday forecast shows rain in US