Tropical storm Hilary tracker: Follow the storm’s path

Tropical storm Hilary is nearing southern California.

As of Sunday afternoon, the storm is moving northwest from Mexico with maximum sustained winds of 60 miles per hour.

TROPICAL STORM HILARY LIVE UPDATES

A satellite image of Hurricane Hilary on Aug. 18, 2023. (NOAA)

The storm has bought flooding and mudslides to southern California through Sunday, prompting state Gov. Gavin Newsom to declare a state of emergency.

Once a Category 4 hurricane, the storm has weakened since Friday and was downgraded to a tropical storm Sunday morning. But the National Weather Service warms the storm will bring heavy rainfall and potentially "life-threatening" flash flooding over Baja California and the Southwestern U.S.

Southern California hasn’t been in the path of a storm since the 1970s.

Follow the storm’s path on the map below. It will be updated every three hours.

The Hilary storm system is forecast to bring more than 5 inches of rain to portions of Southern California. The amount of rain and the timing of it is unusual for the region, and flooding is a possibility.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com