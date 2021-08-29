Hurricane Hunters fly through Ida's Eye
The Hurricane Hunters flew through the eye of Hurricane Ida on Aug. 29, as the storm approached the Louisiana coast.
The Hurricane Hunters flew through the eye of Hurricane Ida on Aug. 29, as the storm approached the Louisiana coast.
Hurricane Ida Update 4pm 8-28-21
Baby boomers are hustling harder than millennials, but if you want to make the most of your hustle then you need to know which side jobs offer the most money.
Ida continues to strengthen & once it gets into the Gulf tomorrow, the very warm water will act as octane fuel. It is expected to become a category 4 before it reaches Louisiana on Sunday.
A judge has ruled that Florida school districts may impose mask mandates.
Metro Detroit Weather: Strong storms possible Sunday
"This will be one of the strongest hurricanes to hit anywhere in Louisiana since at least the 1850s."
Pope Francis on Saturday replaced an Australian bishop who stepped down amid a Vatican investigation into what Australian media have described as allegations of sexual misconduct. The Vatican said Francis accepted Bishop Christopher Alan Saunders’ resignation as head of the Broome diocese in Western Australia state. Francis appointed another prelate, Bishop Michael Henry Morrissey of the Geraldton diocese, to temporarily administer the sprawling Catholic diocese in Broome.
Italy reported 37 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday, down from 54 the previous day, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 5,959 from 6,860, the health ministry said. A total of 129,093 deaths linked to COVID-19 have been registered in Italy since its outbreak emerged in February last year. Italy has reported 4.53 million cases to date.
Spurs are the only team with a 100 per cent record.
Tropical Storm Ida swirled toward a strike on Cuba on Friday as a rapidly intensifying storm that could speed across warm Gulf waters and slam into Louisiana as a Category 3 hurricane on Sunday, the National Hurricane Center warned.
Wendell Scott told friends and family members for years he would one day get his trophy. Nearly 60 years late, about 100 miles from the site of his historic victory and one day shy of what would have been Scott's 100th birthday. NASCAR will present Scott's family a custom trophy commemorating his historic 1963 victory before Saturday night's race at Daytona International Speedway.
U.S. President Joe Biden departed Washington to travel to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware on Sunday (August 29) to honor members of the U.S. military killed in a suicide bomb attack during the evacuation of civilians from Kabul airport last week.An Islamic State suicide bombing just outside Kabul airport on Thursday killed scores of Afghans and 13 American troops.Biden was expected to receive the service members' remains that were being flown back to the United States. Families of those troops were also expected to be present.Thursday's attack, which was claimed by ISIS-K, the Afghan affiliate of Islamic State, was the most lethal incident for U.S. service members in Afghanistan in a decade.The bombing took place just outside the gates of the airport, where thousands of people have gathered to try to get a flight out since the Taliban returned to power on Aug. 15.
Officials say people in Louisiana need to finish preparing for Hurricane Ida by nightfall Saturday. They warn the rapidly intensifying hurricane could be "life-altering" for those who aren't ready. (Aug. 27)
Louisiana officials said Ida could make landfall as a Category 4 hurricane around Sunday afternoon or evening. If forecasts prove accurate, Ida will end up making U.S. landfall 16 years after the region was devastated by Hurricane Katrina.Officials in U.S. coastal areas preparing for the storm urged residents to move boats out of harbors and encouraged early evacuations.
Hurricane Ida made landfall on the coast of Louisiana on Sunday, packing winds of 150 miles per hour as the massive storm strengthened Sunday. The hurricane center said Ida is forecast to hit at 155 mph (250 kph), making it a Category 4 storm and just shy of a Category 5 hurricane, the Associated Press reported. The storm threatens a region that has already been struggling with a resurgence of Covid-19 cases, with low vaccination rates and the rapid spread of the highly contagious Delta variant.
The Indiana Citizens Redistricting Commission held numerous public hearings. It produced a report prioritizing redistricting criteria. Despite all that work and its official-sounding name, the commission created by a coalition of advocacy groups has no official role in Indiana's redistricting process.
The first cryptocurrency ATM in Honduras opened this week as bitcoin backers sought to spur demand for virtual assets after neighboring El Salvador became the first country to establish bitcoin as legal tender. The machine, locally dubbed "la bitcoinera," allows users to acquire bitcoin and ethereum using the local lempira currency and was installed in an office tower in the capital of Tegucigalpa by Honduran firm TGU Consulting Group. Juan Mayen, 28, chief executive of TGU, led the effort to bring the ATM to Honduras in hopes of educating people about virtual assets through first-hand experience.
The Rams lost their third straight preseason game on Saturday night, falling 17-12 on the road against Denver. Here's a quick recap.
Severe storm and flash flooding moves through Tucson.
Fall movies are back! In theaters and streaming, here are 10 must-see films of the season, including 'Dune,' 'Venom 2' and 'Halloween Kills.'