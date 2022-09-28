Hurricane Ian barrels toward Florida after ripping through Cuba

The New York Times

In lieu of a wedding announcement, billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott’s second husband, Dan Jewett, a science teacher, proclaimed their marriage last year by publicly promising to join her in donating their enormous fortune to good causes. A year and a half later, his name has quietly vanished from her philanthropic endeavors. On the site for the Giving Pledge, where billionaires promise to give away half of their wealth before they die, his letter no longer appears with hers. Without fa