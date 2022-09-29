As Hurricane Ian creates havoc, what does home insurance cover after a disaster?

Terry Collins and Janna Herron, USA TODAY
·7 min read

With Hurricane Ian ripping through Florida, some may wonder how well their homeowners' insurance will fare in a natural disaster.

For starters, it typically depends on the disaster. A standard policy covers damage from many calamities, but a handful does not and require separate coverage for protection.

Even if your insurance covers the destruction, it may not be enough. Many homeowners simply do not have adequate protection to cover all their losses. And, because of a tax reform law, uninsured losses can only be deducted in specific cases.

"While it’s too early to tell what the damage projections will be, many of the insurance modelers are putting it at between $20 and $40 billion, depending on the category storm, and where it hits," Loretta Worters, a vice president at the Insurance Information Institute about Hurricane Ian told USA TODAY on Wednesday. "Obviously, the more populated areas would result in higher losses."

What renters should know: Here's how renters can avoid panic and protect their finances after storm damage.

No direct hits occurred in Florida over the past three hurricane seasons — until Ian.

Florida is the site of 79% of all homeowners insurance lawsuits over claims filed nationwide, even though Florida’s insurers receive only 9% of all U.S. homeowners insurance claims, according to the Florida governor’s office.

Here’s what you should know about your insurance covering your house.

What damage does home insurance cover?

Homeowners' insurance cover damage sustained from most hazards, including a tornado, hurricanes, severe storms, rain, wind, and fires.

Also, homeowners' insurance will pay to repair the structure of the property up to the insured amount and other detached structures like a garage or garden shed — typically around 10% of the main structure’s insured amount.

It also covers possessions inside the home — typically up to 50% to 70% of your home's structure is insured. Landscaping elements such as trees and shrubs are generally reimbursed at about $500 per item, Worters said.

As for Florida, Worters said it is "already in a state of crisis." Florida residents currently pay the highest homeowners insurance rates in the United States at an average of $4,231 in 2022, nearly three times the U.S. annual average of $1,544, Worters said.

She cites that Hurricane Andrew which killed 23 people in the U.S. and three in the Bahamas in 1992 caused an estimated $15.5 billion in total insured losses, according to Property Claims Services (PCS). This also resulted in the insolvency of 11 insurance companies, she added.

"If a similar Category 5 Andrew-like hurricane were to strike just south of Miami and just 8 miles north of Andrew’s landfall in the city of Homestead, Florida, modelers estimate that total insured losses would exceed $138 billion," Worters said depending on Ian's swath. "Florida’s vulnerability to hurricanes had been seriously underestimated. That reality was not lost on other coastal states nor on the insurance industry, which reassessed their exposure to catastrophic storm damage in the aftermath."

Ian's possible path of destruction: Hurricane Ian makes landfall on Florida's southwest coast as a major Category 4 storm: Live updates

What damage is not covered?

Damage from flooding and earth movement — which includes earthquakes, mudslides, landslides, and sinkholes — is excluded from homeowners insurance.

To get flood and mudslide protection, you must buy a separate policy from the federally funded National Flood Insurance Program or a private insurer. You must also buy separate coverage for your possessions; these are not automatically included in the flood policy, said Don Griffin, vice president of policy, research, and international at the American Property Casualty Insurance Association.

"Insurers stand ready to help their policyholders recover and rebuild after Hurricane Ian," Griffin told USA TODAY. "Ian will cause catastrophic damage in Florida, but the risk to homeowners does not end once the storm has passed."

For earthquakes, you must buy a separate policy from a private insurer or, if you live in California, from the state’s California Earthquake Authority. In some states, insurers will cover sinkholes if you buy separate coverage.

Some policies may also exclude specific weather in certain areas where it's common — such as windstorms in coastal states.

“In coastal states like Texas, Florida, and Louisiana, they have what they call coastal programs,” Griffin said. “What it does is if windstorm is excluded in the policy, you can buy it back through the state’s program.”

Hurricane Ian is in rare company: Category 5 hurricanes are rare. How does Ian compare to the worst storms?

Other homeowners' policy coverage costs

A homeowners' policy will reimburse you for any additional living expenses incurred if you can’t live in your damaged home. These costs include hotels, restaurant meals, and laundry expenses.

“These are for costs that exceed your typical costs,” Worters said. “You can’t have an exorbitant restaurant bill. It comes with limits.”

Any theft or damage that's done to your home by looters or vandals after a disaster is also covered by your homeowners' policy.

What about uncovered losses?

You can deduct personal property losses not covered by your insurance, but only if the damage is from a federally declared disaster by FEMA.

To deduct the losses, you must subtract $100 from each loss before adding them up. The total must be more than 10% of your adjusted gross income. You can also choose which year to take the deduction — it doesn’t have to be the same year the disaster occurred — to expedite your tax refund or possibly maximize it, Worters said.

Insurance preparation

Your insurer can cover only what it knows you lost. That’s why it’s important to keep accurate records for filing claims in the future.

Make sure your insurance policy accurately describes your home — including square footage, number of rooms, age, and materials it’s constructed from. It should also account for any recent improvements — like a new roof or water heater — and upgrades — such as a room addition or a new pool.

It’s also important to have an inventory of your possessions. It can be hard to remember what you owned in the emotional aftermath of a disaster, especially if you and your family are dealing with injuries or worse.

An easy way to take inventory ahead of time is to go through each room and closet and record every possession on your smartphone's video. When possible, note the make and model of items, especially higher-end appliances.

Rare or expensive items such as art, collectibles, or jewelry require additional coverage apart from your homeowners, condo, or renter’s insurance, and must get appraised first before getting a separate policy.

Store your inventory record and insurer’s contact info somewhere besides your house or digitally where you can retrieve it at any time.

Ian tracker: Where will the monster hurricane strike next?

Beware of fraudsters

Griffin also advises those whose homes get damaged by Ian to be wary of fraud.

"We have seen with previous storms how fraudsters, dishonest contractors, and other third parties come out of the woodwork to prey on homeowners in desperate need of repairs," Griffin said. "Some of these third parties abuse the insurance claim and damage repair process for their own financial gain, which will only serve to fuel the crisis in Florida’s property insurance market."

Griffin said homeowners should call their insurer or agent to start the claims process as soon as it is safe to do so. He said his organization recently partnered with Florida’s Insurance Consumer Advocate to create a Prevent Contractor Fraud and Abuse Guide to help homeowners know the warning signs.

"Before signing any contracts, homeowners should work closely with their insurer to verify the repairs are covered by their policy, then find a licensed and reputable contractor to do the work," Griffin said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What if Hurricane Ian hits your home? Your guide to disaster insurance

Recommended Stories

  • Hurricane Ian pounds Florida with ‘extremely dangerous’ rain and wind

    Hurricane Ian pummeled Florida after making landfall Wednesday afternoon, bringing life-threatening storm surges to the coast and extreme wind and rain that knocked out power for more than a million people and spurred evacuation orders for some 2.5 million. “This is going to be a nasty nasty day, two days,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R)…

  • U.S. says it has agreed Pacific Islands partnership, offering 'big dollar' aid

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States said at a summit with Pacific island leaders on Wednesday that it had agreed on a partnership for the future with them and held out the prospect of "big dollar" help to a region where it hopes to stem China's expanding influence. The Washington Post quoted U.S. officials as saying the Biden administration would announce an investment of more than $860 million in expanded programs to aid the islands at the two-day summit, on top of more than $1.5 billion provided in the past decade. The White House had no immediate comment on the funding figure, but a U.S. official said the newspaper's reporting that all the visiting leaders had endorsed an 11-point statement of vision committing to joint endeavors was accurate.

  • 3 million children may miss a semester in flood-hit Pakistan

    Almost 3 million children in Pakistan may miss at least one semester because of flood damage to schools, officials said Thursday, following heavy monsoon rains likely worsened by climate change. Unprecedented deluges since mid-June have affected more than 33 million people, inundated millions of acres of land and devastated infrastructure, including education facilities. Local authorities have set up temporary learning centers in flood-hit areas to enable children to keep studying.

  • Defiance by Marshall Islands and Solomon Islands cast shadow over Biden’s Pacific Summit

    The administration pledges sweeteners to boost U.S-Pacific Island country ties.

  • Live updates: Hurricane Ian leaves thousands in Volusia, Flagler in the dark Thursday morning

    Hurricane Ian has made landfall and is tearing across the Florida peninsula toward Volusia County. Here are important local updates.

  • Ship that attempted to warn the Titanic about iceberg is discovered at the bottom of Irish sea

    The SS Mesaba was sunk by a German U-boat in 1918. It famously warned the Titanic of icebergs the night it sank six years earlier.

  • Michiganders in Florida prepare for the worst

    While some are staying put, others are fleeing their homes.

  • Hurricane Ian makes landfall as category 4, 1 million people without power

    Winds topped 150 mph in parts of Florida.

  • Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida

    On Wednesday, Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida as a Category 4 storm, with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph. As Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell warn that the worst may be yet to come, video footage shared on social media shows severe flooding and property damage from violent winds and flying debris.

  • Tampa's Phoenix simulation anticipated Category 5 hurricane

    In ominous tones, a documentary narrator describes the devastation wrought on the Tampa Bay, Fla. area by “Phoenix,” a tropical storm that grew into a Category 5 hurricane. Phoenix was imaginary, part of a 2009 government preparation exercise for a killer hurricane dubbed Project Phoenix — an exercise updated in 2020 focusing on small business recovery. The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Florida Department of Emergency Management sponsored the 2009 simulation to identify gaps in local emergency planning and figure out responses across jurisdictions, Randy Deshazo, Tampa Bay Regional Planning Council chief of staff, said Tuesday in an email.

  • Hurricane Ian update: Palm Beach County schools closed Thursday, as storm reaches Florida

    Palm Beach County public schools will remain closed Thursday, as the region anticipates intense wind and rain from Hurricane Ian.

  • Harris denounces N.Korea's 'brutal dictatorship,' missile test

    PANMUNJOM, South Korea (Reuters) -U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said North Korea is a country with a "brutal dictatorship", an illegal arms programme and rampant human rights violations, issuing unusually strong criticism during a visit to the inter-Korean border on Thursday. Harris, in her first visit to the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, said the heavily armed border area offered a stark reminder of the "dramatically different paths" the two sides have taken. "In the North, we see a brutal dictatorship, rampant human rights violations and an unlawful weapons program that threatens peace and stability," Harris said.

  • JP Morgan Swiss head Bossart moves to Rothschild & Co

    U.S. investment bank JP Morgan's head of Switzerland, Nick Bossart, is moving to Rothschild & Co to lead its Swiss advisory business for mergers and capital market transactions, two people familiar with the situation told Reuters. With Bossart, the French investment bank wants to expand its market share in Switzerland. Bossart headed JP Morgan's investment banking in Switzerland for 10 years and was also country head since 2014.

  • Love Islanders become step-siblings as parents marry one month after meeting at reunion show

    George Tasker and Mollie Salmon are now related after their parents found love.

  • Brevard County remains under hurricane, other warnings as Ian batters Florida after landfall

    See where Hurricane Ian is, where it's headed and how it may affect Brevard County.

  • Dubai’s Salik Soars in Trading Debut After Huge IPO Order Book

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandNord Stream Gas Leaks May Be a New Disaster for the ClimateGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesTrump Refuses to Delay Florida Deposition in Phone-Fraud Case Despite HurricaneDubai’s road-toll operator Salik surged in its tradi

  • Ian Latest: Storm Weakens Even as Millions Left Without Power

    (Bloomberg) -- Ian was downgraded to a tropical storm as it continued to move northeastward across central Florida, with a massive and deadly surge of water and catastrophic winds that are poised to make it one of the costliest storms in US history.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandNord Stream Gas Leaks May Be a New Disaster for the ClimateGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord S

  • Fed to take rates higher than previously expected; more pain ahead

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -The Federal Reserve will hike its key interest rate to a much higher peak than predicted two weeks ago and the risks are skewed towards an even higher terminal rate, according to economists polled by Reuters. That change in expectations came after the Fed raised rates by 75 basis points last week for the third straight meeting and foresaw going higher than it had previously thought to tame inflation, which is running over four times above target. Since then, already battered global stocks went much deeper into bear market territory - a decline of 20% or more - on fears of recession and most currencies weakened further against the multi-decade high dollar.

  • Fox News Anchor Makes Major Slip-Up During Hurricane Ian Coverage

    The mistake occurred as Martha MacCallum and other Fox News anchors discussed Hurricane Ian’s impact in Florida on Wednesday.

  • TIMELINE: Hurricane Ian updates Sept. 28

    Hurricane Ian strengthened into a Category 4 storm Wednesday morning.