Hurricane Ian expected to bring heavy rains, high winds and rising seas to Florida

WTVT

Fox 13 Meteorologist Tony Sadiku is watching Tropical Storm Ian closely. As of Sunday morning, Tropical Storm Ian had top winds of 50 miles per hour and was moving west-northwest at 12 miles per hour. Ian is expected to intensify rapidly and Sadiku says it could become a category 1 hurricane by late Sunday night or early Monday morning. According to Sadiku, the entire west coast of Florida is fair game for a hurricane landfall next week. He advises residents to get prepared now, so those plans can be implemented when there is a better idea of where the storm will hit.