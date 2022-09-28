Hurricane Ian forecast to be life-altering and destructive

The Telegraph

It’s rare that a documentary about the stock market turns out to be actual fun. In fact, I can’t think of another occasion. However, Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga (Netflix) is full of surprises. This rollicking three-parter recounts how a ragtag band of millennial misfits joined forces on the website Reddit to rescue their favourite video game store from the clutches of fat cats. An air-punch of a story ensues.